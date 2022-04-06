The Easter Bunny will toss 1,500 chocolate eggs and other treats from a helicopter onto the field at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, before making a landing. Kids 12 and under will be invited to pick up goodies. The Bunny will remain at the museum until 1 p.m. to meet fans and pose for pictures. Info: aviationmuseumofnh.org
Treasure Trail leads to treats
Easter on the Green runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Settler’s Green, 2 Common Court, North Conway. While supplies last, children 12 and younger can follow a Treasure Trail around the courtyard to discover eight bunnies and eggs. They’ll mark their stops along the way with a punch card, which can be turned in for an Easter Basket of goodies. Get trail maps at customer service. Info: settlersgreen.com/events/easter-on-the-green
Baskets in Queen City parks
Manchester Parks and Recreation and Kiwanis Club of Manchester are hosting the second annual Easter Basket Giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Derryfield Park and from 1 to 3 p.m. in Rock Rimmon Park. The Easter Bunny will distribute baskets containing eggs filled with treats, books and other items. Guests also can get pictures with the Easter Bunny. Info: manchesternh.recdesk.com
It’s fun to (egg hunt) at the YMCA
Beacon Church teams with the YMCA of Greater Londonderry in hosting a free community Easter egg hunt on Saturday on the YMCA’s property, 206 Rockingham Road. Egg hunts will be at 11 and 11:30 a.m. and noon and 12:30 p.m. This event is on a first-come, first-served basis for each time slot. There also will be a petting zoo, snacks and a craft activity. Info: beaconnh.com/easter
Breakfast and treats at Living Shores Aquarium
Look for breakfast at the Bistro, Humpty’s Easter Egg Hunt and a craft activity Saturday and Sunday at Living Shores Aquarium, 850 Route 16, Glen. Children 12 and younger can participate. The egg hunts are from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Tickets are $24.99. Info: livingshores.com
Hop over to Nashua’s Greeley Park
Come see the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, get your face painted and more at Well Church’s Easter Egg Hunt at Greeley Park in Nashua from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Reserve tickets in advance for children only. Don’t forget to bring your basket or bag for collecting eggs. Info: www.eventbrite.com