THE STARR KING TRAIL climbs gradually. It continues this way for about two miles as it makes its way to the Mount Starr King summit at 3,907 feet. It was during this stretch that we encountered ice on the trail for the first time. At the lower elevation, the ice was spotty and we proceeded with caution.
“We could get over and around that early ice. There were rocks to step on,” said hiking partner Eric Hanson. “Sort of like crossing a river. Rock hopping. It was manageable.”
As we reached higher elevations, the ice was becoming more prevalent. Each of us were wearing hiking boots, but, as I soon came to learn, we were “barebooting.” Meaning, we had no traction on over our boots. No snowshoes. No crampons. No Microspikes. And it was becoming a problem.
“Each one of us wiped out hard at some point,” said partner Keith Rice. “We were landing on our ass and landing rough.”
So much so, frustration was beginning to creep in. This was new. There were moments on the Osceolas when I was post-holing, which included one of my barebooted feet busting through the trail’s snowpack so that my leg disappeared up to my knee and often my crotch. That lesson led to the addition of snowshoes. This was worse.
“Then we hit those big ice flows that were coming down the mountainside, covering the entire trail and more,” said Hanson. “And it became totally unmanageable.”
It was during one of these ice flows that I began to lose the will to continue. I’d gone down a few times, on the same stretch of ice, and began to wonder if it was too risky to continue. I even said it aloud once to my hiking partners. They heard me, and calmed me down.
“It was treacherous,” said Rice. “This felt like it might be the one hike we need help getting off the hill.”
Despite the conditions, the three of us, not surprisingly, agreed to push on. But I took another hard fall. The trail was climbing and I was being careful, but it was pure ice. My feet just came out from under me and as I landed, I started to slide back down the trail.
“You were sliding down the mountain,” Hanson told me. “I watched in horror and it was right after your meltdown. There was a downed spruce tree, just dead with the spikes coming out of it, like a medieval war device. I saw you sliding on your stomach and you were sliding right for it — I can still see it now. I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, he’s going to get impaled through his skull on this thing.’ You kept sliding down and down and then you managed to stop yourself just before hitting it. It was then I realized, this is stupid, what are we doing?”
After my luge ride and near jousting, the three of us agreed to discuss if the Waumbek summit was still in our immediate future. I didn’t have much to offer. Admittedly, I was frustrated with my own failure. I had hiking poles, something I added to my gear on the Bonds hike. I believe they gave me a sort of four-wheel drive effect. But on this day, they were not a solution.
“We decided to abandon the trail, go into the forest, and use the base of the trees to step against and it changed our hike,” said Rice. “We just had to keep the trail in sight. The trees were also better to grab on to as hand holds rather than using hiking poles, as they were fixed.”
Added Hanson, “The trail was so treacherous. But when we were able to go off trail, we could go tree to tree. It was still icy but there were pine needles on the surface of the ice that often gave us some grip.”
It worked. The three of us began moving steadily. It wasn’t perfect and we did fall from time to time but the forest was a much safer environment to fall in than the trail.
“It was how we essentially got to the top of Starr King,” said Rice. “We were able to stay about 15 feet off trail, higher up on the slope, in the trees.”
We reached the summit of Starr King (3,907 feet) without getting hurt. We were only 2.6 miles from our cars, yet there was a real sense of achievement in the air. We knew we would indeed summit Waumbek. The possibility of turning around was real, and that makes this hike unique in its own way. There’s certainly nothing wrong with changing the plan. It’s a commonly accepted saying among hikers that the mountains aren’t going anywhere. We can always come back another day.
“We were okay at that point, when we hit the Starr King summit and its chimney,” said Hanson, of the brick chimney that greets hikers as the trail turns toward Waumbek. “Then it became more about just going across to the summit.”
It was now snowing. There’s a great photo of Rice and me standing in front of the chimney with big fluffy flakes falling.
We had a mile left to our destination and only 100 feet of elevation remaining. We ripped it out and saw moose tracks along the way. Once we arrived, we got busy setting up a tarp and a lunch camp.
“We had a hot lunch and cold drinks,” said Rice.
Added Hanson, “It was spitting snow and we had a great time. You had the hamburger-macaroni-sauce thing again like on the Tripyramids.”
We fueled up nicely on Waumbek’s summit at 4,006 feet. It was a celebration that made the trek down enjoyable. As we returned to the summit of Starr King, we broke into song:
Starr King
You make my heart sing
You make everything groovy
Starr King
Starr King, I think I love you
But I wanna know for sure
So come on and hold me tight
I love you
The music stopped when we hit the ice flows again. Yes, we were able to enter the woods and work ourselves from tree to tree, but it was still a challenge.
“Down wasn’t as easy as up,” said Rice. “Gravity was pulling us. Any misstep and we would slide even further. It happened to each of us.”
Said Hanson, “I was so bruised by the end of that hike. I went down so many times.”
I also took one last big fall on the descent. It was a pure wipeout, as both feet went at the same time and came right out from under me together.
“That’s when you lost your hiking pole,” said Hanson. “My kids get a kick out of that story. We looked for that thing for a while.”
Said Rice, “We looked everywhere for your pole. For like five or 10 minutes. Three grown adults looking for a hiking pole. It shouldn’t be this hard. I don’t know why I finally looked up, but logic was telling me it’s not on the ground. And there it was, dangling right above you in the branches of a pine tree.”
Of course, it was above me…in a tree. It was just that kind of day, that kind of hike. My hiking poles were essentially all black. I changed the baskets to lime green after this so they would pop in nearly any condition: day, night, rain, or snow. This wasn’t the only gear lesson of the day; I also researched and bought Kahtoola Microspikes soon after this hike. For $70, I never had to worry about ice again.
“I never,” said Rice, “went on another winter hike again without Microspikes.”
