THE STARR KING TRAIL climbs gradually. It continues this way for about two miles as it makes its way to the Mount Starr King summit at 3,907 feet. It was during this stretch that we encountered ice on the trail for the first time. At the lower elevation, the ice was spotty and we proceeded with caution.

“We could get over and around that early ice. There were rocks to step on,” said hiking partner Eric Hanson. “Sort of like crossing a river. Rock hopping. It was manageable.”

“White Mountains State: A Four-Year Journey Hiking and Summiting New Hampshire’s 48 Highest Peaks” by Keith Gentili is published by TMC Books.

Keith Gentili with hiking partner Keith Rice at the brick chimney near the summit of Mount Starr King.
A warm lunch on Mount Waumbek.
Gentili's lost hiking pole was found -- in a tree.