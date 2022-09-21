'Fairy Dance Ballet'

Southern New Hampshire Dance Theatre will perform an excerpt of its original “Fairy Dance Ballet” on the Prescott Park Arts Festival’s Wilcox Main Stage during the Fairy House Tour in Portsmouth this weekend. The ballet was inspired by, and initially in collaboration, with Tracy Kane, author of the “Fairy House Book Series.”

 PRESCOTT PARK ARTS FESTIVAL

A fter a two-year absence, the Fairy House Tour is back, putting all that stored-up magic into the heart of Portsmouth.

The whimsical event, presented by Friends of the South End and benefiting local schools and nonprofits, is a kaleidoscope of fairy wings and vivid imaginations.

Fairy castle

Fairy castle maker Julie Porter, with some help from her three grandchildren who collected natural material from around her Dover farm, puts the finishing touches on her entry into the Artist Invitation at the Fairy House Tour in Portsmouth this weekend.