A fter a two-year absence, the Fairy House Tour is back, putting all that stored-up magic into the heart of Portsmouth.
The whimsical event, presented by Friends of the South End and benefiting local schools and nonprofits, is a kaleidoscope of fairy wings and vivid imaginations.
Professional and student artists share their takes on the miniature, mythical forest dwellers while streams of visitors of all ages come decked out in costumes and wings.
This is the festival’s 17th event, and it’s as much about tapping into imagination as giving people a fun way to connect with nature, key into creativity and come together as a community, said Debra Smith, event manager.
Hundreds of hand-crafted houses will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of Strawbery Banke Museum, Governor John Langdon House, Prescott Park Arts Festival and the Gundalow Company.
Behind the scenesDover resident Julie Porter will compete for a fourth time in the professional Artist Invitational. Once again she’s getting a helping hand from her grandchildren. Adrianna, 11, Sophia, 9, and Jynessa, 5, are her right-hand “hunters and gatherers,” scouring her farmstead for everything from feathers to acorns, birch bark from fallen trees to mica.
Porter’s basement workspace is usually teeming with things found outside, since the fairy houses need to be made largely from natural materials.
Structures can’t have glass beads, artificial flowers or plastic elements and any hot glue, acrylic spray or natural twine has to be concealed by natural elements such as milkweed pods, berries, gourds, miniature pumpkins and pinecones.
As such, Porter’s workroom can be a chaotic creative space at times. She teased that she thinks twice before leading visitors into the basement.
“Have you ever seen the (classic sci-fi movie) ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind?,’” she said, laughing. She’s thinking of the quirky scene in which Richard Dreyfuss’s UFO-obsessed character is tossing everything from the landscaped gardens through the open kitchen window onto a growing mound of shrubs and dirt in the center of the room.
It’s not quite that messy, but Porter joked that her husband sometimes comes home to bits of nature sprinkled about the house. “Like, ‘Oh, my God, what did she drag into the house this time?’” she said laughing. “We have fun with it.”
Porter and her grandchildren all go together to the festival, each decked out in full fairy regalia.
The school kids’ fairy houses are placed throughout Prescott Park where there is no admission fee.
Cost for the ticketed portion of the festival is $12-$15 for adults, $8-$10 for seniors and $5 for children. A family pack of tickets is $30 in advance at fairyhousetour.com and $35 at the gate. Children younger than 3 get in free of charge. Each ticket includes admission to the historic museums and their grounds.
Finding fairy landEven the entertainment will be fairy themed. The Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater presents its “Fairy Ballet” on the Prescott Park Arts Festival stage; New Hampshire Theatre Project presents “Fairy Poems & Stories” in the gardens of the Governor John Langdon House; storyteller Heather Hatada Boyd will give people a peek at a “Fairy House Feast” at the Strawbery Banke Arbor; and the Player’s Ring theater will host a “Mythical Creature Picnic.”
A new feature this year is the Make It and Take It station, where kids can make their own magic wands.
Seacoast resident Nicole Show is donating materials. She is a founder of Darn Good Yarn, which focuses on creating safe and sustainable jobs for artisans around the globe, including India.
Snow is contributing 10 pounds of chiffon ribbon yarn, made from reclaimed saris and other lightweight materials, to the project.
“It’s a neat opportunity to teach kids about how to recycle and upcycle,” Snow said.
One fitting sponsor at the festival is Mallory Portraits of Portsmouth, which splits time between traditional photographic portraits on the weekends and a “Fairyland of Make-Believe” on weekdays.
Mallory Parkington won’t be taking any photographs for passersby at the festival. Instead, she’s sponsoring a visitor selfie station where people can snap pictures against a balloon photo backdrop created by Jessica Bellucci from One for the Books Company.
Parkington understands the magic of hope. In the fall of 2020, when the pandemic and social distancing were impacting businesses and families alike, she took her photography studio in a new direction.
“I have children myself, and people were watching children just retreating into their bedrooms, becoming uncertain and anxious, with no social interactions, and then getting lonelier and experiencing a lack of confidence and self doubt. We wanted to inject a little bit of magic into their lives,” she said.
Now she helps children ages 3 to 12 transform into “fairies and lost boys” in a dreamlike netherworld.
“The children are discovering they are more powerful and strong, and it really has been an awesome thing. We thought it would last only a little while,” Parkington said. “At this point in time, we are not planning on stopping any time soon.”