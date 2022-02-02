I t’s been more than 20 years since Broadway raised the curtain on a musical theater version of “The Full Monty,” but it’s still rather tricky to ask about that cheeky finale.
But longtime Palace actress Megan Quinn, with her trademark sense of comedic timing, breaks the ice with an observation about just what it takes to stage a 2022 production about six out-of-work mill workers who strip down to raise funds.
“They had a closed rehearsal to get them used to doing a scene in their underwear, and because of (COVID-19 precautions), they literally were in their underwear with their masks on,” said a laughing Quinn, who plays the wife of one of the would-be strippers. “It’s still of weird, like, ‘You’re going to take off all your clothes but please be sure to keep your mask on.’”
This is artistic director Carl Rajotte’s fourth time directing a production of “The Full Monty,” and life pretty much imitates art in this no-holds-barred musical. Like the story’s underdogs — strangers working through insecurities and discomfort — the cast of the Palace show had to go through various stages to get to opening night.
They slowly shed more clothing as rehearsals progressed — down to a thong — but the cast was in face masks right up to the last minute.
“They learned as their characters did to help each other get through and break down that wall with humor, and create friendships,” Rajotte said. “They’re faking stripping all the way until we have an audience on opening night.”
The musical opened last Friday, and while the recent snow storm led to the cancellation of two shows last Saturday, the show continues through Feb. 20 at the historic Hanover Street theater.
Take heart
“The Full Monty,” which first caught on as a catch phrase with the 1997 British movie, a cult hit about taking it all off. But it has a lot of heart, too.
“It’s hysterical but also speaks to the kind of self-doubt people grapple with in many ways,” Rajotte said of issues of unemployment, estranged relationships, depression and body dysmorphia.
Quinn plays Vicki, a materialistic woman whose husband, Harold (played by Plymouth State College alumnus Kenneth Quiricone), doesn’t want her to know he’s lost the job that has kept them financially comfortable. It’s when the guys spy on their wives’ enthusiastic response to a strip show during a “girls’ night out” that they hatch a plan.
Though the men choose an over-the-top way to reclaim their self-worth and make some quick cash, the musical brings a much-needed laugh while drawing parallels to struggles that are relevant to today’s audiences.
“They are all out of work, some for 18 months. If that’s not a real thing that is actually happening to people now, I don’t know what is,” Quinn said.
Quinn, who is director of youth theater at the Palace, most recently appeared in the Palace’s production of “Mamma Mia.” She’s a familiar wit on the Queen City stage, known for her comic takes on Mrs. Fezziwig in “A Christmas Carol” and “Sister Act” as Sister Mary Patrick.
In 2014, when the Palace staged “The Full Monty” with a different cast, Quinn was in the ensemble. This time she has a bigger role.
In the first act, Vicki is a quirky, over-the-top persona covered in jewelry and bright pink dresses. But in the second act, she explores more emotional territory in a conversation with Harold.
“It’s been nice to be funny, but it’s been really cool for me personally to be able to experience the other side and have a serious moment on stage.”
Rajotte, in his 20th season as artistic director at the Palace, said there’s nothing like having audiences back in the theater after the stage was shuttered earlier in the pandemic.
“For any show that you go to, you look for yourself up there in the show or identify with a character because they are like your friends or family,” he said.
And even though most people know the plot of “The Full Monty,” there’s still a will-they or won’t they energy in the theater.
A couple of notes: In adapting the movie into a musical, the names of the characters are different and the ending number is “Let It Go” — no relation to the Disney’s movie. Twenty-five years ago, the movie version featured the Tom Jones’ tune “You Can Leave Your Hat On.”
Audiences tend to get invested in the show’s roller-coaster ride and hoot and holler during that final scene.
“The biggest take away for me is that it’s OK for anyone to feel vulnerable,” Quinn said. “The rest of the cast besides the six men are actually out in the audience watching along, in the alcoves. The energy is amazing for us, too.”