A sinister case of community spirit has Allenstown in its grips, and it’s attracted all sorts of demented clowns, howling ghosts and menancing spiders.
But have no fear, Spider-Man and SpongeBob SquarePants — in their inflatable forms — are here, too.
It’s all part of the Allenstown Economic Development Committee’s Halloween Lighting Contest — an extension of the Christmas season competition last winter, only with creepier decorations and lots of orange bulbs in place of red and green.
“It sounds very horrible, but it looks really cute,” says a laughing Catherine Ciampa.
She’s just described all the assorted ghouls that have taken up residence on her porch, across her lawn and down the driveway of 13 Pine Acres Road. “Halloween has always been one of my favorites. I call it a holiday. We’re having a great time with it this year,” she said.
Ciampa and her husband, Richard, have decked out their log cabin with a host of nefarious creatures. A skeleton sheathed in a tattered red rags clings to a porch railing. Empty, blackened eye sockets mar the face of a cracked porcelain doll. Zombies and skeletons hang from above.
There are whimsical touches, too. There’s an inflatable vampire cooler filled with chilled energy drinks, water and soda. Even the dog is in character — he’s “Chuckie” this year. His sweet boxer face peers out from beneath red hair and he’s wearing overalls and wielding a (fake and entirely unthreatening) knife in homage to the horror movie about a toy doll possessed by evil.
Michael Frascinella, chairman of the committee, said the contest is the latest effort aimed at drawing residents together and sharing pride of community. Fourteen households are competing for top honors in home and lawn displays.
The list of participating sites are on the town’s website (allenstownnh.gov). Residents can still vote for their favorites today. Awards will be presented at 5 p.m. Friday on the town hall lawn.