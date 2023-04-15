“All Join Hands: Dudley Laufman and the New England Country Dance Tradition” by Thomas S. Curren. $25. Peter E. Randall Publisher.
If Dudley Laufman had not taken the poet’s road less traveled, New Hampshire and New England country dancing and music would be much the poorer for it. And if Thomas Curren had not written his new book, “All Join Hands,” devotees of these centuries-old traditions, as well as cultural historians, would be cheated of a valuable chronicle.
The book’s subtitle is “Dudley Laufman and the New England Country Dance Tradition.” It is part biography of the man whose name is synonymous with contra dancing and barn-shaking music, part anthology of those who made that music before and with Laufman, and part history.
How many folk who have stepped to the lively number “Hull’s Victory” know that it celebrates Navy Capt. Isaac Hull and the U.S.S. Constitution’s victory over a British warship off the coast of Nova Scotia?
For that matter, how many Canterbury Fair goers who have seen Laufman perform with Morris dancers know that the quiet Quaker did two years of public service as a conscientious objector in the mid-1950s?
Curren takes readers along on Laufman’s road to discovering his love for the music that inspires both the players and the dancers.
He quotes Kaufman as explaining that the “joy comes as the dancer stops dancing to the calls and starts dancing to the music.”
That joy has been felt at Harvard Square venues, at the Newport Jazz Festival, and at spacious barns in small New Hampshire towns. Some of those halls were built with “sprung floors” that literally added a spring to one’s step. That would be especially so if the dancers were still wearing their work boots or, in some cases, the ski boots in which they had spent time just before the dance.
Caller-musicians like Laufman have preserved and popularized the contra, quadrille, and square dances that came to America from “across the pond.” With Laufman, people knew what you meant if you said you were going to a “Dudley Dance.”
He preserved the music, too. His Canterbury Country Dance Orchestra made several recordings. One became a soundtrack “fit to play while stuffing a holiday turkey (or) splitting a pile of firewood,” Curren writes.
We don’t doubt it, although we can’t vouch for his claim that young back-to-the-land women in New Hampshire asked to have what was also known as “The Blue Album” playing as they “navigated the long voyage of a home birth.”
Laufman has been honored by New Hampshire and nationally for his efforts, the latter including the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Curren’s repeating listing of musicians who played along with Laufman over several decades will seem like overkill to some. The narrative is best when it focuses on Laufman, still going strong in his Canterbury home and advancing his passion for his music and dance by assisting Curren in telling this story.