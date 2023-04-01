"The Maid"

Nita Prose's "The Maid" is up for an Edgar Award.

Announced over the winter, the Edgars — named, natch, for Edgar Allan Poe — are presented annually by the Mystery Writers of America and are now in their 77th year.

For those who love crime fiction (and nonfiction), the Edgars are a great way to discover new authors or get reacquainted with old ones. Among this year’s nominees were several books I enjoyed last year: Nita Prose’s ”The Maid,” Kellye Garrett’s ”Like a Sister,” Grace D. Li’s ”Portrait of a Thief,” Sulari Gentill’s ”The Woman in the Library,” Stephen Spotswood’s ”Secrets Typed in Blood,” Lucy Worsley’s ”Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman.”