No Granite State summer is complete without a few trips to the Seacoast. And New Hampshire’s 13 miles of coastline, starring Hampton Beach, is a draw for those near and far.
The summer hasn’t even officially kicked off yet with Memorial Day and Hampton Beach is already starting to see an influx of visitors.
When Playa Bowls opened its Ocean Boulevard location on May 21, there were 113 people in line during the first hour, according to franchise owner Josh Ayers.
“You’re getting this healthy, but doesn’t taste healthy, food that is really good for you,” Ayers said. “We’re starting to see a following now.” Ayers owns the acai bowl and smoothie chain’s Hampton and Manchester locations.
The beach’s summer season will officially kick off with a fireworks show for Memorial Day tonight [Sunday]. It starts at 9:30 p.m. on the beach between B and C Streets.
There are close to 20 shows this season at the Sea Shell Stage, according to Chuck Rage, chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District.
Rage said family-friendly activities are planned throughout the season, including Children’s Week on Aug. 15 and regular Monday night movies on the beach across from the playground.
The playground will have a new shark — big enough for kids to stand in, he said.
“We’re excited about that and a few more things that will be added to the playground,” Rage said.
Shaping sand
Rage said many people are looking forward to the 22nd annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Competition. On June 9, 200 tons of sand will be dropped off at the beach and the event will take place June 16 to 18.
Greg Grady, organizer of the competition, confirmed that Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to take part by choosing his favorite sculpture. That sculptor will get a guaranteed return to Hampton.
Last year, the winner was Abe Waterman of Prince Edward Island in Canada. His piece was called “Empty.”
Waterman plans to return in 2022, according to Grady.
Grady said Melineige Beauregard of Montreal will also be back. She won the competition in 2019 and 2020. She is the daughter of internationally renowned sculptor Guy Beauregard.
Beauregard’s win in 2019 was about her divorce and was titled “Breaking Out.”
“I’m sure her and Abe will be going head-to-head,” Grady said.
First-place winners earn $6,000. They can also win the People’s Choice award for an additional $1,000.
Visitors can also plan to participate in yoga on the beach or take a surfing lesson.
“Since COVID there was a big boost with people getting out onto the water surfing and paddleboarding,” Cropper said. “Things have been kind of crazy and I think the ocean is a great place to be. We’re lucky to live where we live,” Cinnamon Rainbows Surf Company Owner David Cropper said
There have been some incidents at Hampton Beach during the month of May, as youth have gathered in large numbers and have been confrontational with police. It is typical behavior at this time of year, according to locals.
Chief David Hobbs said on Wednesday that visitors should see an increase in police presence as they enjoy Memorial Day weekend.
“We’re expecting a busy holiday weekend,” Hobbs said. “We want people to feel safe. We want everyone to experience everything that Hampton Beach has to offer.”
Hobbs reminded visitors that alcohol cannot be consumed on the beach and personal fireworks are illegal in the town of Hampton.
For more information or a visitors guide, go to hamptonbeach.org.
2022 Hampton Beach event highlights
June 16-18: 22nd annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic
July 5-7: Country Music Fest
July 31: Miss Hampton Beach Pageant
Aug. 26-28: Annual talent competition
Aug. 15-19: 15th annual Hampton Beach Children’s Festival
Sept. 3: Cirque du Hampton Beach
Sept. 9-11: 33rd annual Seafood Festival
Monday night movies on the beach
Free family-friendly movies start at dark on a large screen next to the playground. Bring a chair, blanket and snacks.
July 11: Paw Patrol – 8:22 p.m.
July 18: Rock Dog 2 – 8:17 p.m.
July 25: Clifford, the Big Red Dog – 8:11 p.m.
Aug. 1: Encanto – 8:03 p.m.
Aug. 8: Soul – 7:55 p.m.
Aug. 15: Luca – 7:45 p.m.
Aug. 22: Sing 2 – 7:34 p.m.
Aug. 29: Space Jam: A New Legacy – 7:22 p.m.
Live entertainment on the Sea Shell stage
Nightly shows at the Sea Shell stage are held at 7 and 8:30 p.m. starting May 28. Among the artists performing through Sept. 5:
• Ayla Brown (June 22)
• Throwback to the ‘60s (June 28)
• Groove Alliance (July 1)
• The Continentals (July 4)
• Girls Just Want to Have Fun – an ’80s Ladies Tribute Band (July 19)
• Angela West and Showdown (July 28)
• Souled Out Show Band (Aug. 2)
• Billy D and Rock-its (Aug. 9)
• Polka Festival (Aug. 21)
• The Reminisants (Sept. 5)
Fireworks at the beach
All fireworks shows are weather dependent. Look for them at 9:30 p.m. at the top of B and C streets
June 18: Special fireworks display for Sand Sculpting Competition
June 22, 29
July 4: Special Independence Day fireworks display
July 6, 13, 20, 27
Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Sept. 4: Special Labor Day weekend shoot