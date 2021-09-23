In the theatre KAPOW-commissioned play “The Boyg,” by playwright A. J. Ditty of Brooklyn, a group imprisoned in Nazi-occupied Norway, decide to stage a production of Henrik Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt” to raise morale just in time for Christmas. But the arrival of a new bunkmate to the barracks brings unforeseen complications.
DERRY — Theatre KAPOW returns to the stage this weekend with the premiere of New York playwright A.J. Ditty’s new play, “The Boyg,” at the Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The play, which was commissioned by tKAPOW, centers on a group of Norway’s elite who find themselves creating art in the depths of despair, imprisoned by Nazi occupiers in Oslo.
Due to pandemic-related delays, the production was three years in the making.
“‘The Boyg’ seeks to be that balm for the wounds inflicted over this, our long, harrowing crucible of being locked in our homes, staring at screens, longing for connection when the world outside is burning,” Ditty said a play description.
“It’s a defiant scream into the void, that no matter how terrible things get, we’ll be here, painting our paintings, making our marionettes, playing our plays. That in this overwhelming darkness, sometimes all it takes is reaching out your hand and finding someone else’s beside you, grabbing on tight and saying: ‘We are here. We are here. We are here.’”
The show’s director, Matt Cahoon, said the playwright has managed to zero in one a timeless concept: “By choosing to focus on one very small group of men, in a particular locale, at a certain moment in history, A.J. has managed to tap into something universal about humanity. It’s a play about a bunch of guys in Norway in 1942, and yet somehow it is remarkably resonant today.”
“The Boyg” features Lisa Boyett, Carey Cahoon, Peter Josephson, Rachael Chapin Longo, Molly Lane Parker, Sabrina Schlegel-Mejia, Rebecca Tucker, and Nicholas Wilder.