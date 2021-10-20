F or scare masters, there’s nothing that warms the heart more than a chorus of panicked shrieks.
It’s like applause, only the audience isn’t clapping comfortably in theater seats. They’re more apt to freeze in fear, or thrust out arms and legs in reflexively defensive stances, or straight out run away.
“What I love the most is hearing people scream — when every single moving piece — electrical, lighting, sound, costume, construction — falls into place,” confides Tim Dunne, who with his wife, Angela, operates the gleefully ghoulish Fright Kingdom in Nashua.
In the midst of its 17th Halloween season, Fright Kingdom uses “150,000 scare feet” of indoor space to conjure creepy sites and states of mind: Apocalypse Z, Bloodmare Manor, Psycho Circus and the Abandoned.
Outside the cavernous building, creatures of all kinds prowl the grounds and a midway serves up more thrills.
Dunne calls Fright Kingdom a “mom-and-pop” operation, built from the ground up over the past decade and a half.
But mom and pop require an extended family to scare the daylights out of visitors. Roughly 100 employees from across New England make Fright Kingdom their home away from home in October and the first weekend in November.
“I’ve been haunt-acting for 30 years — I’m 60,” says Bruce Millet, a Lancaster, Mass., resident who has been performing at Fright Kingdom for seven years.
“It’s a diverse group of people, but we’re all on the same page, trying to entertain people and make them forget about the real horrors of life,” Millet says. “I think the majority of (visitors) disconnect and try to immerse themselves in it, and we play right along with that. It’s like getting lost in a movie.”
The self-admitted “ham,” who recently retired from work in maintenance for the building and grounds department of a large high school outside of Boston, considers haunt acting a hobby, but it’s a very physical pastime that takes a lot of dedication and time, especially in the fall.
“We’re usually complaining the first couple of weekends — like, ‘Oh, I’m so sore, maybe it’s time to retire,’” he says. “Then by the end of the month, we’re like, “Oh, my God, it’s over. It went by so fast.”
Disney and Netflix
It isn’t just Halloween season that gets a macabre touch here. Fright Kingdom usually has a Zombie Prom in the spring, a Valentine’s dinner served by monsters in February, and a Fright Before Christmas event in December that features an evil winter wonderland filled with rabid reindeer, crazed carolers, and Krampus, the destroyer of holiday cheer.
The art of the scare has intrigued Dunne since his childhood in Florida, where he lived near Walt Disney World. He and his classmates prized the field trips they’d take to the theme park. But while other kids headed off to Space Mountain’s in-the-dark roller coaster, he would make a beeline for the ghostly rooms of the Haunted Mansion (a fixture at a number of Disney properties.)
Years later, Dunne submitted a 45-second video entry into the 2007 Disney Dream Job Contest and won a chance to learn some tricks of the trade — and take on the guise of the butler in the Haunted Mansion’s front room — during a weeklong stint at Disneyland in California.
“That was the coolest thing I’d ever done — until two summers ago,” Dunne says.
That’s when he got a call from some folks asking if they could rent props for a Halloween movie.
“A lot of times, it’s not worth doing, sometimes because it’s low budget or the content isn’t something we want our brand affiliated with,” Dunne says.
But this one was different. He soon learned the request was coming from Manchester-raised actor Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Production company, and they didn’t just want a couple of set pieces for what would become “Hubie’s Halloween,” a quirky murder mystery.
“We took apart 75 percent of Fright Kingdom and loaded it into a Netflix movie truck. We rented all of our animatronics and walls,” he says.
Sharp-eyed viewers of the movie recognized a haunted house as Fright Kingdom’s Bloodmare Manor, said to be inhabited by a “demented and disturbed” family with a “dark and sordid history.”
In addition, many of the characters from Fright Kingdom made appearances in the 2020 movie, which largely was shot in Massachusetts locales, and got to work alongside a cast that included Sandler, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Tim Meadows and Rob Schneider.
Sandler, in a “ruh-roh” voice reminiscent of Scooby-Doo, plays a by-the-book guy teased for his obsession with what could go wrong at his town’s Halloween parade. Things finally work in his favor when things go awry and he really does need to keep everyone safe.
“It was an experience of a lifetime,” Dunne says. “(Sandler) is such a good dude. He even brought lunch down to the crew. He’s a hard-working guy.”
Dunne, who has been collecting Halloween masks since he was 7, says many of the props that Happy Madison Productions purchased for “Hubie Halloween” have since found a home at Fright Kingdom.
When attractions started reopening their doors after COVID-19 closures, Dunne said he, his wife, and members of the staff went down to major theme parks in Florida to study their operation plans, from safety measures to wordage on signs.
Masks need to be worn through the indoor haunts, and timed ticketing has become the norm. It keeps down crowd sizes and spreads visitors out not only over the course of an evening but the season.
Scare tactics
In general, there are three approaches to scare the daylights out of visitors to a Halloween haunt, says Millet, one of a group of veteran actors at Fright Kingdom.
“First you have people who hide in the shadows and pop out. We call them creepers,” Millet said.
Then there are the agile ghouls who spend the night in motion — jerking into sprints through a crowd or skittering across the ground in animalistic movements to startle one guest at a time.
Millet puts himself in a third category — the entertainers who engage passersby with some unsettling expressions and conversations.
Some people love it, some hate it — usually the reluctant people who got talked into going to the haunt with friends — and some are just unfazed, Millet said, giving a low laugh.
For him, the best moments are when a scream gives way to giggles.
He likens it to riding a rollercoaster: “One minute you’re screaming and then you’re laughing as you leave.”
Millet likes to add to his repertoire each year with a new character, each one designed to cause a bit of discomfort among the crowds. This year he’s scheduled to conjure a dentist who is a little too fond of pulling teeth. In fact, he’ll do it for free, but be forewarned, he doesn’t offer any kind of anesthetic because “pain makes you stronger.”
It’s a dark sentiment but it’s all part of a brighter motive — using entertainment as a bit of an escape from the daily grind and the woes of the world.
“It’s therapeutic for us as well as the customers,” he says, showing his theatrical side by adding, “Where else do you get paid to threaten people? I can take out my aggressions on everyone, get paid for it, and I’m actually laughing (beneath all the masks and face paint) and so are (guests.)“
Millet prefers to roam the outdoors, rather than being in a specific scene inside one of the attractions.
Picking which character to portray on a given night is pretty much based on his mood. Sometimes he chooses a silent character and spends the night stalking guests. Other times, he opts for a more chatty character.
“It’s show business. As actors we’re doing really tiny scenes over and over again but since every customer is a little different, we improvise as we go,” he says.
He often gets asked by parents if it’s OK to bring kids to the attractions. He always tells people that it depends on the child. If a kid generally laughs when faced with inexplicable sights and won’t “be scared” by the experience, bring them. But if they are typically horrified by strangers and scary sights, best to keep them at home.
“The other night this woman walked up with a cute little girl in pigtails, who looked like she was about a year old. She looked like a little doll.”
He accidentally broke character, blurting out an “awwwwwww” at the sight of the sweet toddler, before remembering his smile wasn’t visible. All she saw was a pretty grim mask. He was suddenly afraid she’d be frightened.
“But (the woman) came up and said, ‘Here, hold her hand. She loves monsters!,’” he says. “She got a picture.”
Another visitor posted a laughing-face emoji with this review: “Took my 5-year-old son last night … he loved it! Didn’t scream once. A few people told him he was so brave and he was pumped!”