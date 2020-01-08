HOPKINTON — Teddy Lavoie towers over his fellow actors. At 7-foot-5 (with the help of stilts), the Hopkinton High School junior rambles across the stage in the role of Lurch, the gigantic, monosyllabic ambiguously-undead butler.
It’s the first indication that this household isn’t, well, typical.
The Hopkinton High School Drama Department will present “The Addams Family,” a PG-rated musical comedy, at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Hopkinton High.
The show features Gomez, Morticia and all of their macabre and mayhem-loving kin from the 1960s-era television show, as they do their best to “seem normal” to help daughter Wednesday fall in love.
“It has a joyful atmosphere,” said Lavoie of the musical, “but in a twisted manner.”
First appearing on Broadway in 2010, the musical features the dark-comedy sensibilities cartoonist Charles Addams introduced to Americans in 1938. They’re a family with a goth-horror appearance that enjoys knives, poison, torture devices and general misfortune. They’re gleefully masochistic, but without being cruel. Or as famously described, they’re creepy and they’re kooky.
A show about death-loving urbanites is a marked departure from the classic musicals Hopkinton has been known for — “Oklahoma,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and “The Music Man.” “The audience might not be expecting something like this,” said senior Colby Malcolm, who plays patriarch Gomez Addams. “If they’ve seen a previous show, they’re going to see something really different. And laugh.”
“This was selected because I had seen it last year, and I thought it would be a great fit for our drama department,” said show director Paula Demers. “I thought the kids would like the content and enjoy the music. I also thought adults would get a kick out of ‘The Addams Family’ throwback. Who doesn’t like the Addams Family?”
Though a tad unusual, the mischievous characters share some universal goals — romance, adventure and self-acceptance.
“Life is all about change, and it’s best to embrace and accept it as we go along, and love helps us do that,” Demers said. “It deals with family life changes and parents having to let go, as well as all family dynamics changing as time goes on.”
But it does take a bit of iconic character development.
“I have to keep her posture static,” says senior Brianna Sink of Gomez’s wife, the cool, contemptuous (and never-slouching) Morticia. “She’s a great character to see on the stage.”
Junior Patrick Quinn shaved his own head to embody the maniacal Uncle Fester, and Connor Allen disappears within the floor-length hair of Cousin Itt. The cast also features Erin Donahue as woeful Wednesday, Sienna Mills as the devious Pugsley and Renee Brogan as quirky Grandma Addams.
In the show, the usually-sinister Wednesday Addams (Donahue) wishes her strange family would be “normal” for once, so she can be in love with Lucas Beineke (junior Spencer Burdette), a “regular” boy. Each of the Addams feels differently about the romance, which includes winning acceptance from Lucas’s conventional parents (juniors Tommy Hardenbergh and Kasey Czarnecki).
The cast is complemented by a large ensemble, who appear as the Addams’s many ghostly ancestors. This allows for an imaginative number of ill-fated relatives, ranging from conquistadors to cowboys, from 1920s flappers to Antebellum Southern belles.
“The Addams Family” was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
Although the Addams were last seen in a 2019 CGI cartoon from Universal, the musical is not necessarily for kids. Due to mature themes and language, parental guidance is suggested.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.