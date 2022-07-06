If you loved the 1988 movie starring Tom Hanks, you’ll love the musical brought to you by Majestic Productions. Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. Show times at the Derry Opera House start Friday and continue through the weekend and July 15-17.
The Music Hall in Portsmouth opens its revamped nightclub-inspired space at 131 Congress St. this weekend with a series of comedy shows.
First up is Pat McGann, who has done standup work as Sebastian Maniscalco’s opening act, including four sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. McGann is doing two sets – 6 and 8:30 p.m. – today at the Lounge. Next up, Michael Ian Black takes the stage for shows at 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday.
For more than 25 years, the Hillsboro Summer Festival has entertained families from near and far. Highlights include music, car show, midway, beer tent, women’s skillet toss, fireworks, road race and parade. Go to the website for the full schedule of events taking place today through Sunday.
The NH Brewers Association’s 7th annual Keep NH Brewing Festival on Saturday outside Everett Arena in Concord will feature the largest collection of NH craft breweries at any brewfest in the state. The event is run by and in support of the NH craft beer industry and will bring together more than 45 New Hampshire brewers showcasing 130-plus New Hampshire craft beers. Sample brews from 1 to 4 p.m.
The 47th Raymond Town Fair features something for everyone from the Children’s Parade to the Whipped Cream Pie Eating Contest. The fair kicks off Friday afternoon with the Firemen’s Parade. There will be music, food, rides and amusements all weekend long. Don’t miss the Outhouse Race at 2 p.m. on Saturday and fireworks on Saturday night.