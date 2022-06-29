If you’re looking for something to do this July Fourth weekend that doesn’t necessarily include fireworks, here are our picks:
”Into the Woods”
Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth goes “Into the Woods” with one of Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved musicals. It’s a cleverly woven-together show about well-known fairy tale characters — and some wishes and curses.
The show opens today (June 30) and runs through Saturday, July 9.
Show times and tickets: barnstormerstheatre.org
How sweet it is
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member James Taylor plays the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford with his All-Star Band at 8 p.m. tonight (June 30).
Taylor last year won his sixth Grammy, this one for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “American Standard.”
Since the 1970s, Taylor has crafted a songbook of enduring hits, including “Fire and Rain,” “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” “Handy Man,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Carolina in My Mind” and “Country Road.”
Tickets to the show start at $49.
Other shows this weekend at Bank of NH Pavilion: Lynyrd Skynyrd (Friday), Tedeschi Trucks Band (Saturday) and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats with special guest Guster (Sunday).
Info: banknhpavilion.com
Family Fun and Food Trucks
The New London Rotary Club and the Lake Sunapee Region Chamber are bringing back the Family Fun and Food Truck Festival, which was last held in 2019.
Tickets to attend are $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Food at each vendor sold separately.
All the money raised for the event goes to the Rotary Club of New London Charitable Foundation. Activities include a beer tent and live music from Peabody’s Coal Train.
The festival is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Fourth of July Family Carnival
Waterville Valley hosts its annual Fourth of July Family Carnival on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on Packard’s Field.
The fun features inflatables, music, relay races, dunk tank, tie dye, mini-golf and more event is held rain or shine.
Rain or shine. Admission $15.
Info: Waterville.com.
Historic Trolley Tour
The Rye History Trolley Tour explores the rich history of Rye Beach north to Rye Harbor with stops along the way.
The tour, with ongoing historical narration, first stops at St. Andrews-By-The-Sea Chapel, which has several historic stained-glass windows, including two by Tiffany and one dedicated to long-time parishioner and church secretary Ogden Nash.
Riders will also visit the lobby of the Drake House, once one of the grand hotels in town. Other stops will be at Rye Harbor, an active fishing port, and Goss Barn, which was restored by the town.
The tour ends at the Rye Town Museum. Proceeds support the museum, which will be open before and after the tour.
The tour is Monday, July 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets: Eventbrite; info: www.ryenhhistoricalsociety.org
— Compiled by Melanie Hitchcock