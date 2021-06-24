A selection of events around the state this weekend. Check with the venues for more details.
Comedy and rock at the Rex Theatre
MANCHESTER — Comedy and 1980s rock are on the bill at the Rex Theatre this weekend.
On Friday, Boston comic Joe Yannetty takes the stage.
On Saturday, the born-in-Boston theme continues when Panorama: A Tribute to The Cars performs the Boston-based rockers’ greatest hits.
Both shows are at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $25.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Brantley Gilbert on stage in Gilford
GILFORD — Country star Brantley Gilbert takes the stage for two reduced-capacity shows Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Tickets start at $29. Info: banknhpavilion.com or 603-293-4700.
Bitter Pill outside at the Music Hall
PORTSMOUTH — The Music Hall hosts an evening of “rhythm and bluegrass” with Bitter Pill on Sunday.
Performances are at 5 and 7 p.m. on Chestnut Street, outside the historic theater. In case of rain, the shows will be moved inside.
Showtimes are 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, sold in tables of 2, 4 or 8.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Ham radio field day in Milford
MILFORD — The Nashua Area Radio Society is welcoming visitors this weekend as it participates in “Field Day,” the largest amateur radio event in the United States.
The annual summer amateur radio emergency communications exercise allows amateur operators, aka “Hams,” to practice their skills in providing emergency radio communication in the event normal modes of communication are down.
The event will take place at Keyes Memorial Field in Milford, off Route 101A west of the Milford Oval. Visitors are welcome to watch and learn more about amateur radio.
The nationwide event begins at 2 p.m. on June 26 and ends at 2 p.m. on June 27.
Nashua Area Radio Society is dedicated to STEM education through amateur radio. It holds membership meetings the first Tuesday of every month.
For more information about the club, visit www.n1fd.org.
Magic and music in Lakeport
LACONIA — The reborn Lakeport Opera House hosts magic and music this weekend.
On Friday, it’s a night of magic with master magician, mentalist and mind-reader Adam Wilber. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40.
On Saturday, the music of U2 rocks the house with tribute band Unforgettable Fire. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $50-$90.
Info: lakeportopera.com or 603-519-7506.