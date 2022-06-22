Market Days return to Concord
Intown Concord’s Market Days Festival is a street party with music, food, concerts, beer gardens, street performers and family-friendly activities that is going on Thursday through Saturday.
The event usually draws tens of thousands to the Capitol City over the course of several days.
A highlight this year is a concert by nationally known alt-rock band Vertical Horizon on Saturday night.
There will be outdoor stages at Bicentennial Square, Eagle Square and South Main Street.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. There is no admission fee. Info: marketdaysfestival.com.
Look also for the Concord Arts Market in Rollins Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: concordartsmarket.net.
Funny stuff with Brian Regan and Sal Vulcano
Comic Brian Regan, a master at balancing witty observations with a goofy, endearing physical comedy, and Sal Vulcano, TV and movie prankster and game show host, will be at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.Regan’s latest Netflix special is “Brian Regan: On the Rocks,” and he’s done a standup job on his role as “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who’s having trouble connecting with his family, in “Loudermilk,” now on Amazon Prime.
Vulcano is best known for truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” and a circle of friends in one-upmanship dares and for TBS’ “The Misery Index,” which pits teams against one another to rate real-life cringe-worthy moments. He’s also part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe and founder of the Presh Network.
Tickets to Regan’s show at 8 p.m. Thursday are $29-$59. Tickets to Vulcan’s show at 8 p.m. Friday are $42 to $62. Info: casinoballroom.com or 603-929-4100.
Meanwhile, the multifaceted Rodney Carrington, a comedian, actor and singer whose latest album is “Let Me In,” takes the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord.
His projects over the years have included starring for two seasons on the ABC TV sitcom” Rodney,” co-writing and co-starring with Toby Keith in the movie “Beer for My Horses,” and starring in his own Netflix special “Here Comes The Truth.
Tickets range from $38 to VIP packages at $158. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Who’ll be the strongest?
Competitors around the country, including some local favorites, will be doing some heavy lifting at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester on Saturday for the United States Strongman Nationals at SNHU Arena in Manchester.
The event will feature 12 lanes of contestants who will be participating in the same contest simultaneously.
That includes about 20 athletes from New Hampshire who signed up to tackle five grueling tests of strength.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and the action begins at 9 a.m.
Tickets are $14. Info: snhuarena.com.
‘Footloose’ at Prescott Park
As Kenny Loggins convinced the world in 1984, it’s time to get “Footloose.”
Prescott Park Arts Festival’s summer production in Portsmouth is based on the foot-tapping Kevin Bacon movie that had people across the world on their feet — and making amends.
Opening weekend shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. The Seacoast production runs most weekends through Aug. 14, with some matinees offered.
Admission is a suggested donation of $5, though reservations for best-seating options, tables or blanket areas range from $55 to $110. Info: prescottpark.org or 603-436-2848.
Wings, wheels and monster trucks
Whether taking on two wheels or a pair of wings, two Granite State events are on the move Saturday.
The second annual Newport Wings & Wheels Car Show, which features not only cars but trucks, motorcycles and planes, runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Parlin Field in Newport.
Spectator admission is $10 or free to those 12 and younger. To enter the show, it’s $20-$25. The lineup forms between 9 and 10:30 a.m., with the trophy presentation at 1 p.m.
New this year is a swap meet. Registration for that is $10-$15.
Info: newportnhchamber.org.
Over in Lee, the Monster Truck Throwdown at USA Speedway on Route 125 runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There’s a free pit party before the show, along with freestyle motocross demos.
Admission is $15 for ages 4 to 12, $25 for those 13 and older, and free for tots 3 and under.
Morgan Wallen, Doobie Brothers and more
Summer’s officially here and with it a slew of concerts. Some of the don’t-miss concerts on tap:
Country music star Morgan Wallen, who released “Dangerous: The Double Album in 2021, does double duty – 7 p.m. shows today and Friday – at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
The venue also presents An Evening with the classic Doobie Brothers, with Michael McDonald, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket info: banknhpavilion.com.
Marc Cohn plays the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45-$55. Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100.
Asleep at the Wheel is at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $39-$49. Info: flyingmonkeynh.com.
Recycled Percussion is at the Colonial Theatre in Keene, for a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday. Tickets are $35- $45. Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033.
John Hiatt & the Goners featuring Sonny Landreth play the Colonial Theatre in Laconia at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $49-$89. Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774.
YMCA rocks the block
The YMCA of Downtown Manchester hosts a block party on Mechanic Street from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The family-friendly event will feature food, drinks, a bounce house, arts and crafts and face painting.Info: https://bit.ly/3QDeC6Z.
Compiled by Julia Ann Weekes
Life is a ‘Cabaret,’ old chumPeterborough Players visits the infamous bohemian world of 1930s Berlin in its summer production of the classic Broadway musical “Cabaret” today through July 3.
Show times for opening weekend are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $47. Info: peterboroughplayers.org or 603- 924-7585.
And a bonus: Sip a while at Lakes Region wine festivalThe 15th annual Winnipesaukee Wine Festival, with samples of more than 100 wines, beers and spirits from around the world, takes place on Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Winnipesaukee Ballroom at Church Landing in Meredith.
Tickets to the Grand Tasting are $100 in advance and $115 at the door, while supplies last.
Tickets to the VIP room as well as the tastings are $150.
Info: iine.org/winefest.