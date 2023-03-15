Harold Lloyd in 'Why Worry'

Oscar-winning comedian Harold Lloyd stars in the 1923 film “Why Worry?” The movie will be presented Saturday at 7 p.m. at the historic Blazing Star Grange Hall, 15 North Road, Danbury.

Jewish Film Festival starts today in Manchester

The New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival kicks off today at 7 p.m. with “Out of Exile: The Photography of Fred Stein,” at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. There will be a post-film discussion with filmmaker Peter Stein. Showings continue with “Farewell, Mr. Haffmann” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and The Showroom in Keene. In addition, the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire in Bedford will present a free event for children 8 and younger where they will make box cars and view “PJ Goes to the Movies: Shaboom.” The festival continues through March 26.