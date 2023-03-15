The New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival kicks off today at 7 p.m. with “Out of Exile: The Photography of Fred Stein,” at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. There will be a post-film discussion with filmmaker Peter Stein. Showings continue with “Farewell, Mr. Haffmann” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the 3S Artspace in Portsmouth and The Showroom in Keene. In addition, the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire in Bedford will present a free event for children 8 and younger where they will make box cars and view “PJ Goes to the Movies: Shaboom.” The festival continues through March 26.
SALEM — Shake off those winter blues with the Spring Psychic and Craft Fair on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Derry-Salem Elks, 39 Shadow Lake Road. More than 30 vendors, artisans and psychic readers will take part in this event. Admission is free.
CONCORD — The 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship and Festival, postponed from January due to weather, will be held Friday through Sunday at the Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road. The event hosts 95 teams and close to 700 hockey players, while also offering family activities including interactive games, a rock wall, live entertainment, fireworks, food trucks and more.
DANBURY — Harold Lloyd was the bespectacled young man next door whose road to success was often plagued by perilous detours. His fast-paced comedies made him the top box office attraction of the 1920s.
The Blazing Star Grange Hall, 15 North Road, will host a 100th anniversary screening of one of Harold Lloyd’s best comedies, “Why Worry?” (1923), on Saturday at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 per person.
The screening will feature live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer.
PLYMOUTH — Soul Asylum, featuring Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith, will play an acoustic show today at 7:30 p.m. at The Flying Monkey, 39 S. Main St. The multi-platinum selling rock band’s 1992 breakthrough album, “Grave Dancer’s Union,” featured the international hits “Runaway Train,” “Black Gold” and “Somebody to Shove.” Tickets start at $39.