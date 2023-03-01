Symphony NH celebrates 100 years
NASHUA — To mark its 100th season in grand style, Symphony NH takes over the Immaculate Conception Church, 216 East Dunstable Road, for “Mozart’s Requiem” at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Led by conductor Roger Kalia, the symphony will be joined by the Nashua Choral Society — a nod to how the two organizations used to perform regularly together — along with the Nashoba Valley Chorale, based in Littleton, Mass., and area soloists including soprano Carley DeFranco, alto Kristin Lawler, tenor Jonas Budris and baritone Thomas Warden.
Tickets: $10 to $45.
Info: symphonynh.org.
Queen City hosts two-day home show
MANCHESTER — You watch all the transformations on HGTV, now come meet local experts who can help you transform your own home.
The New Hampshire State Home Show is set for Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St.
More than 250 home builders, remodelers, roofers, electricians, plumbers and more will be on hand for you to comparison shop builders and suppliers all under one roof. There also will be Realtors and lenders onsite to help with financing.
Tickets for each day are $8.50, with weekend tickets at $16.
Warm up with a hot cup at SouperFest 2023
CONCORD — SouperFest 2023 will offer up some of the city’s best soups on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St. The event benefits the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.
This year’s event will feature nearly a dozen different soups from local restaurants and live music from the band Rozwell.
There is no cover charge for the event, and each soup is $5, first come, first served while the soup lasts.
Info: concordhomeless.org/ souperfest.
Indulge your inner child at Toy and Record Super Show
DOVER — The New England Toy and Record Super Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Elks Lodge 184, 282 Durham Road.
The event features more than 100 vendor tables, vintage and modern toys, records and comics. There will also be a room full of celebrities from “Star Wars,” WWE and more to sign autographs.
A one-day pass is $10, a weekend pass is $15, and early bird 9 a.m. admission is $10. Kids 12 and younger are admitted for $5 a day.
Info: www.eventbrite.com, then search for “New England Toy and Record Super Show.”
Champions bring ‘magical’ experience to Laconia
LACONIA — Experience a night of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects with the Champions of Magic at 8 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St.
They’ve sold out shows across the globe, been featured on every major US TV network and racked up over 50 million views online. The Champions of Magic cast presents interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini’s water torture cell,levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation.
Tickets are $39-$69.
Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774.