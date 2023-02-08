A classic love story in time for Valentine’s Day
The Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will present William Shakespeare’s enduring tragic love story, “Romeo & Juliet,” this weekend at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St, Laconia.
Watch as young love springs from hate, leading an age-old vendetta between two powerful families to erupt in bloodshed.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $16-$20.
Info: coloniallaconia.com/ tickets-events or 800-657-8774.
“Rollercoaster: A Family Friendly Dance Party” will pump up the jams from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St, Portsmouth.
Rollercoaster is a dance party for parents and their kids (babies through age 10) featuring music you listened to before the “Encanto” soundtrack invaded your speakers. Get ready for some Run DMC, Beastie Boys, Salt-n-Pepa and The Go-Go’s right alongside music the whole family can rock out to, including ABBA, Bowie, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, New Order, Prince, Justin Timberlake and more.
The party is $10 for the first child and $5 for each sibling. It is free for parents and tots younger than 2.
Info: www.3sarts.org or 603-766-3330.
An artist’s reception for the recently opened “Love, Passion & Chocolate” will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lakes Region Art Gallery, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton.
This special collection of artwork from a variety of New England artists is filled with masterpieces measuring no more than 8 by 8 inches, the perfect size for a Valentine’s Day gift. Chocolates will be provided by Rocky Mountain Chocolates at the Tanger Outlets.
Gallery hours are Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Info: lraanh.org or 603-998-0029.
“Mike McDonald’s Comedy Extravaganza” returns for its sixth year to dish out the laughs on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon.
Joining McDonald on stage will be Paul D’Angelo along with Steve Bjork, Kathe Farris and Dan Donahue.
Tickets are $34-$40.
Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.
Travel the Yellow Brick Road with the Keene Lions Club as it brings the timeless classic, “The Wizard of Oz,” to the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St, Keene.
This Royal Shakespeare Company adaptation features all the beloved songs and moments from the 1939 classic film as young Dorothy Gale and her dog, Toto, try to find their way back home from the mysterious land of Oz.
Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $24-$30.
Info: thecolonial.org or 603-352-2033.
