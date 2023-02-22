CONCORD — Canadian musician and actor Alan Doyle, best known as the lead singer of the folk rock band Great Big Sea, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St.
Doyle is one of few artists who appeals to music fans of all types. When he came onto the scene in the early 1990s with Great Big Sea, Canadians fell in love with the Newfoundland band for its charisma, humor and magnetism on stage.
PLYMOUTH — The Irish Comedy Tour will bring the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub to the Flying Monkey, 39 Main St., on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The group’s comedians and musicians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Washington D.C.-born Patrick Garrity; Ohio’s Michael Malone; Nova Scotia’s Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland, Derrick Keane.
Best of Boston Comedy Show to bring big laughs to Keene
KEENE — The Headliners Comedy Club will present the Best of Boston Comedy Show at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St.
The performance will include three of Boston’s best comedians: Joey Carroll, who has produced thought-provoking comedy for over 20 years; Ken Rogerson, who has been seen in film such as “There’s Something About Mary” and “Me, Myself & Irene,” as well as being a regular on late night TV; and Jody Sloane, who is described as being “impishly perverse” and that she’ll have you “convinced that in the darkest corners of truth is comedy.”