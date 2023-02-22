Alan Doyle

Canadian musician and actor Alan Doyle will perform at 8 p.m. today at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.

 Dave Howells

Capitol Center hosts Canadian musician, actor

CONCORD — Canadian musician and actor Alan Doyle, best known as the lead singer of the folk rock band Great Big Sea, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St.