Your kids will soon be back in school (if they aren’t already), but there’s still plenty of fun and entertaining summer offerings going on this weekend in the Granite State.
Rock out
Founding member and former lead guitarist of KISS, Ace Frehley, ditched “The Spaceman” persona and embarked on a solo career more than 20 years ago. You can catch him, sans the platform boots, on Saturday at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth, with Kore Rozzik opening.
Info and tickets: flyingmonkeynh.com.
Other musical acts in the area this weekend include: Scotty McCreery at the Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene (Aug. 28); Wilco at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford (Aug. 25); and One Night of Queen at the Hampton Beach Casino (Aug. 28).
Beers, food and music
On Saturday, more than 50 brewers and meaderies from across the country will come together at the Munchie Madness Craft Beer Festival at Branch and Blade Brewing in Keene. Sample beer while enjoying some noshes from several food trucks including New Hampshire’s Guerrilla Grill BBQ. A DJ will be spinning the tunes. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info and Tickets: eventbrite.com
WWE is back in the ring
For the first time in three years, WWE is returning to Manchester’s SNHU Arena. The “Sunday Stunner” is slated to feature WWE personalities Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. The fun starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Info and tickets: snhuarena.com.
All things ‘moose’
Head north to celebrate all things moose. Taking place in two locations: Saturday in Colebrook from 3 to 8 p.m. and Canaan, Vermont, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There’s fun for the entire family including music, food, artisans and games at both locations. You’ll also find horse-drawn wagon rides, cow plop bingo and a dog show in Vermont. As part of a down-home country fair.
Info: mygonorth.com/ moose-festival.
Have fun, support a park
Enjoy the day with your family in Salem on Saturday, all while supporting the Field of Dreams, at a family fun day. For just $5 per person, you’ll enjoy meets and greets with mascots, princesses and superheroes; a petting farm, touch a truck, face painting, children’s activities, bounce houses, food and more. The Field of Dreams is a nonprofit community park and playground. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: fieldofdreamsnh.org.
