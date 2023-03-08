CONCORD — Two New Hampshire natives and internationally renowned mediums, Cindy Kaza and Lauren Rainbow, will present “Messages from Spirit” at 7:30 p.m. today at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St.
Kaza has appeared on various shows on the Travel Channel, including “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch” and “The Holzer Files.” Rainbow has been traveling the world as a guide to sacred sites, including Egypt, India, Peru and more.
KEENE — The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St.
This young professional company of American Ballet Theatre is made up of 12 to 18 rising stars of the ballet world between the ages of 17 and 21. This varied program will feature inventive original commissions plus classical and neoclassical favorites.
DERRY — New England native singer-songwriter Howie Day will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St.
Day is known for his energetic, heartfelt shows, where he connects with audiences through the strength of his songwriting and his quirky sense of humor. He has toured throughout North America, Australia and Asia. Tickets are $35.
HAMPTON — The Great New England Specialty Food and Artisan Show will take place on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Rim Sports Complex, 311 Winnacunnet Road.
More than 130 exhibitors will be on hand, along with live music, the Flying Irish Dancers (Sunday at 1 p.m.), seasonal cocktails, shamrock cookie decorating, food samples, face painting and more.