The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Herdman family includes: back row from left, Ava Dittbenner as Ollie, Gabby Urnetta as Imogene, Gavin McCullough as Ralph and Samuel Henry as Claude; front row, from left, Carter Mayotte as LeRoy and Kaelan Macomber as Gladys.

Majestic presents ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

DERRY — The Majestic Theatre will present the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at The Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway.

Santa arrives by helicopter

Santa will arrive at the Aviation Museum on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to welcome Santa, who will visit with children until 1 p.m. Santa’s visit is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call 603-669-4820.