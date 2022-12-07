Majestic presents ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
DERRY — The Majestic Theatre will present the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at The Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway.
The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world — so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics.
Soon everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing.
Directed by Katie Gifford with musical direction by Keigh Belanger, the show stars an ensemble cast of all ages.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older, and $12 for those 17 and younger.
Info: www.majestictheatre.net or 603-669-7469.
Rockapella returns to the Stockbridge Theatre
DERRY — American a cappella group Rockapella returns for its annual holiday tradition concert one night only at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy, 44 N. Main St.
Rockapella is one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting and imitated vocal groups around singing catchy original pop songs and contemporary versions of pop, rock and soul classics. Tickets are $35.
Info: Stockbridgetheatre.com or 603-437-5210.
Celebrate the holidays as Hooksett ‘lights up the village’
HOOKSETT — “Light Up the Village,” a Historic Hooksett Christmas in the Village, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at various locations.
At 6 p.m., Hooksett Citizen of the Year Matt Benson will lead the tree and village lighting with music by the Cawley Middle School band and chorus.
Festivities also will include Christmas caroling; a demonstration by the Hooksett Twirlers; Christmas Story Time with Mrs. Robie; the Hooksett Festival of Trees fundraiser; bonfire, S’mores and hot cocoa; a holiday craft fair; photos with Santa; a Winter Clothing Drive; the Hooksett Heritage Commission cookie sale and more.
The evening ends at 9 p.m. with a closing ceremony and the announcement of winners from the night’s contests and raffles.
Info: hooksett.org or 603-485-8471.
Meet Saint Nick when he flies to the Aviation Museum
LONDONDERRY — Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s arriving by chopper. On Saturday, Saint Nick will land via helicopter at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road. Touchdown is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Santa will be available until 1 p.m., when he’ll depart by fire truck courtesy of the Manchester Airport Fire Department, which will whisk him off to his next appearance.
Santa’s visit will take place rain or shine.
The Aviation Museum will be open free to visitors on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday also marks the debut of this year’s “Holiday Festival of Toy Planes and Model Aircraft” inside the museum. The exhibit, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 22, includes more than 2,000 aviation-related toys, games and other items that celebrate the enduring childhood fascination with flight. This year’s holiday exhibit will be highlighted by a “12 Planes of Christmas” scavenger hunt
Info: www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or 603-669-4820.
Check out some live music
Take some time out from Christmas shopping and holiday errands to enjoy some live music. There are a number of shows happening at venues throughout the state.
Here is just a small slice of this weekend’s offerings:
• Thanks to Gravity, 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress St., Portsmouth. $28-$38. Info: themusichall.org.
• April Cushman, 7:30 p.m. Friday, $20-$25, and Kat Wright, 8 p.m. Saturday, $28-$30, Showroom, Colonial Performing Arts Center, 95 Main St., Keene. Info: thecolonial.org.
• Violinist Eileen Ivers, 4 p.m. Sunday, The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Info: https://palacetheatre.org/venues/rex-theatre/.
• Martin Sexton, 8 p.m. Friday, $40-$45, and Dave Matthews Tribute Band, $35, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. Info: tupelohall.com.