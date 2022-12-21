Santa makes a stop at The Bookery
MANCHESTER — With just hours before “go” time, Santa will make an appearance at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a special Storytime & Craft event at The Bookery, 844 Elm St.
The featured story will be “Santa in the City” by award-winning author Tiffany D. Jackson. A little girl’s belief in Santa is restored in this ode to the magic of Christmas, with illustrations by Reggie Brown.
Children and families also will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa.
This event is free and open to the public.
Info: bookermht.com or 603-836-6600.
Take some time off from Christmas carols
JAFFREY — Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Park Theatre, 19 Main St.
McGettigan, a singer songwriter, was a regular at the old Folkway Coffeehouse in Peterborough. Her CD, “A Place in the Woods,” has received outstanding reviews.
Gilbert has had a long career in jazz, folk and rock.
When teamed up together, this duo has its own unique sound and puts a twist on cover tunes while also creating new original material.
No tickets are required.
Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-9300.
Catch a holiday flick at The Music Hall
PORTSMOUTH — The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., is celebrating the season by showing some favorite holiday films on Friday and Saturday. Here is the lineup:
• Miracle on 34th Street (1947), 1 p.m. Friday, Not Rated.
The Christmas classic follows a divorced New York mother who hires a nice old man to play Santa Claus at Macy’s who claims to be the real deal.
• Love Actually, 7 p.m. Friday, Rated R.
Eight different couples deal with their love lives in various, loosely interrelated tales, all set during a frantic month before Christmas.
• Arthur Christmas, 1 p.m. Saturday, Rated PG.
Santa delivers billions of presents in just one night, so how did he MISS one child? To Santa’s young son, Arthur, it threatens to end the magic of Christmas.
• Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, 4 p.m. Saturday, Rated PG-17.
Davey Stone, a 33-year-old party animal, finds himself in trouble with the law after his wild ways go too far. The judge gives Davey one last chance — spend the holiday performing community service or go to jail.
Tickets for each show are $12-$15.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Build a (felted) snowman … and try some wine
BROOKLINE — Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, will host a Felted Snowman Workshop and Winter Wine Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
Celebrate winter by crafting your own felted snowman while savoring a winter wine tasting. The snowman felting workshop is perfect for beginners and those with plenty of experience. All materials will be provided.
The cost is $47 per person, which includes the two-hour instructor-led class, felting kit and seasonal wine flight of four wines (21-plus) or a non-alcoholic beverage.
Info: averillhousevineyard.com or 603-244-3165.
Stories and sweets at The Word Barn
EXETER — A Holiday Family Story Hour will take place at 6 p.m. today at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road.
Get in the holiday spirit for an hour of stories and puppets. Enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, eggnog and more while listening to favorite holiday stories read by John Herman; Andrew Periale and Bonnie Meier Periale; Miles Burns and Taryn Herman; and Chris Hislop. All ages are welcome.
This event is free for kids, but registration is required due to limited space. Admission for adults is $25.
Info: thewordbarn.com or 603-244-0202.