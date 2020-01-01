CONCORD — Tasking themselves with creating a musical in just three weeks, two struggling playwrights enlist friends in creating a musical about … well, writing a musical.
The result — “[title of show]” is an autobiographical tribute and lampoon of the theater world, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and a book by Hunter Bell. Initially an entry into the New York Musical Theatre Festival, the play has since played both on and off Broadway and in regional theatre across the country.
Hatbox Theatre brings the pared-down story of big dreams tempered by self-doubt to its stage in the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, today through Jan. 12, with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
The Hatbox Theatre is a 4,500-square-foot space with three-sided seating around the stage, a good fit since it clusters the audience around the action.
In the show, Jeff and Hunter and two friends work tirelessly to create a musical about creating a musical. A creative journey of self-expression nets them with a 90-minute musical filled with failed dream sequences, sketchy dialogue and axed sentimental ballads.
The show’s name — or lack of one — is a nod to the characters’ frenetic brainstorming process and efforts to chronicle their own experiences as their play’s story line.
“[title of show]” is a nod to the space on the festival’s application form where playwrights were supposed to share the name they’d given their musical. But since the application process was their show, [title of show] became the title of the show.
Tickets to the Hatbox production are $15 to $20. For information, go to hatboxnh.com or call 715-2315.