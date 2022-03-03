AN ALL-AMERICAN thriller starring two Australians, “Pieces of Her” debuts on Netflix. Based on a novel by Karin Slaughter, “Pieces” begins as a tale of mother/daughter tension and quickly becomes something else.
Andy (Bella Heathcote) begins her 30th birthday at her dead-end job at the police call center. Just to underscore how out-of-sorts she has become, she’s shown riding her bike home from work. What’s next, a paper route? And it’s not so much her home as a tiny unit behind her mother’s beach house.
A birthday lunch with her mother, Laura (Toni Collette), straddles the line between a caring inquiry and a lecture. Andy used to live in New York and once had goals. Laura just wants her to snap out of her funk. Andy’s heard it all before.
In an instant, this intergenerational tiff takes a backseat to extreme violence, when the jilted boyfriend of another diner takes out his gun and starts shooting. Not to give too much away, but Laura dispatches the gunman with a presence of mind that suggests a certain familiarity with this type of action and a hint that she may not always have been a beloved physical therapist at the local veterans’ hospital.
Andy’s growing awareness of her mother’s secret past and Laura’s desperation to protect Andy from whatever and whoever is pursuing her set “Pieces of Her” on its frantic path.
While compelling and filled with convincing performances, “Pieces” is the kind of thriller created for viewers who require a certain amount of bloodshed, gunplay and conspiratorial mystery to keep them interested. Funny, I found it a whole lot more promising when it was about mother/daughter tensions. But I’m in the distinct minority that thought superb actors like Jason Bateman and Laura Linney were capable of creating drama without the drug-cartel hyperviolence that propels “Ozark.”
• Speaking of hyperviolence, Amazon offers “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” a series of short, gruesome cartoons based on “The Boys,” a dark parody of the superhero universe.
The first cartoon follows a scientist who works for a nefarious firm trying to develop a baby with laser-beam eyes. After his cute project is found deficient and slated for termination, he tries to smuggle her out of harm’s way, setting off a slapstick chase right out of a mid-20th Century “Road Runner” cartoon. But while violence is only implied in those Chuck Jones efforts, here, spilled guts and gore are part of the package. This show is best appreciated for its evocation of those old cartoons, right down to the musical score.
Speaking of cartoons and music, “Central Park” streams the second half of its second season on Apple TV+. This whimsical musical-comedy look at park caretakers features the voices of Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Josh Gad, among others.
Other highlights
• Proof that for some too much saccharine is never enough, sparks fly when a man and a woman join forces to find a home for a basketful of tabbies just in time for the holidays in the 2021 holiday romance “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• A news producer (Faye Dunaway) uses her anchor’s (Peter Finch) madness for ratings in the 1976 media satire “Network” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), a film some saw as prophetic.
• Taking a stand on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Desperate parents try to repair their robot babysitter, a “member of the family,” who has grown unresponsive in the 2021 sci-fi drama “After Yang” (9 p.m., Showtime) starring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Justin H. Min.
Series notes
A cellular CEO gets a chilly reception on “Undercover Boss” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A fraternity of killers comes to light on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A cure for the frantic pet on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
A crime boss needs help locating his kidnapped son on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... Improvisation on two repeat episodes “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Drew Barrymore, Charlie XCX and The Head and the Heart on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Ricky Gervais, Edi Patterson and Daniel Fang visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Ed Helms, Rachel Brosnahan and Samm Henshaw are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).