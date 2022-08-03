Mounted shooter

The Northeast Six Shooters are headed to the Cheshire Fair’s grandstand for a 5 p.m. show Friday at the fairgrounds in Swanzey. The fair opens today andruns through Sunday.

 Jeanne Lewis Gherardi

Chase down fun at Cheshire Fair

Where else can you see people hurling skillets for distance, pigs hauling hoof in a running race, a band named Rust and Ruin on stage and a sky bursting with fireworks?

Balloon hues

Weather permitting, the Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally takes over Drake field — and the skies above it — this weekend.
Hold on!

This action shot from a previous off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) event at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin shows the kind of mud-splattering racing that’s in store for this weekend’s Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree.
Athenaeum exhibit

Maritime artist George Wasson, who painted this catboat type of craft off the Maine coast, spent his life sailing.