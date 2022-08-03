Chase down fun at Cheshire Fair
Where else can you see people hurling skillets for distance, pigs hauling hoof in a running race, a band named Rust and Ruin on stage and a sky bursting with fireworks?
It’s the Cheshire Fair, and that’s just opening day.
The four-day schedule, which kicks off today and runs through Sunday, is packed with entertaining fare, including grandstand shows with the mounted Northeast Sharp Six Shooters, a demolition derby and a Granite State staple of summer fairs, the tractor and truck pulls.
Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. today through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 for children 5 to 11 and seniors 65 and older and $12 for ages 12 to 64.
In addition, grandstand shows are $10 for the Sharp Six Shooters at 5 p.m. Friday; $3-$5 for the 4-by-4 truck pull at 5 p.m. Saturday; and $12 for the demolition derby at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Wristbands for the Fiesta Shows midway are $30-$35, get a $50 MegaPass for entry and unlimited access to mechanical rides.
Info: cheshirefair.org.
And while you’re in the area, check out the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest in Keene from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the historic property at 339 Main St., Keene.
General admission tickets to this popular fundraiser for the Historical Society of Cheshire County are $40-$45. VIP tickets are $70.
Info: hsccnh.org or 603-352-1895.
Balloon festival lifts off in Pittsfield
Suncook Valley Rotary’s 40th annual Hot Air Balloon Rally takes flight Friday through Sunday at Drake Field in Pittsfield.
Launches are weather dependent, but generally are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday; 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
A dozen balloons are planning on participating, coming from New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
Though visitors won’t be able to go skyward on a balloon, they can opt for helicopter rides, run a 5K road race and enjoy fireworks, food and a craft fair.
Plus, night glows — in which tethered balloons are inflated and illuminated for a colorful ground display — are set for dusk on both Friday and Saturday nights.
There also will be midway carnival rides, a Wildlife Encounters experience, a touch-a-truck event, a cupcake-eating contest and fireworks.
Pittsfield Parks and Recreation launches its River Raft Regatta, in which entrants board homemade creations in an “Anything that Floats’’ competition at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the boat launch on Barnstead Road. No motors allowed in this giggle fest of a race down river. Prize money is $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third.
There is no gate fee to the balloon festival. Parking at a trio of off-site lots is $10, but be aware that hours of operation vary and you may have to park around town if you’re coming for early morning activities. There will be shuttles at Globe Turnout Gear, 37 Loudon Road, and Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road. Parking at 55 Barnstead Road is within walking distance to the field.
Info: www.suncookvalleyrotary.org.
Embrace the muck at Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree
After a mud-free two years, the Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree will splash, leap, slide and careen through Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event, hosted by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, will feature races, demo rides, aftermarket vendors, food, helicopter rides and a poker run.
New this year is a pair of Monster Truck shows with three top competitors — the Culture Shock, Rap Attack and Temporarily Insane trucks —vying for points toward the national championship. They’ll be featured in best trick, side-by-side racing and freestyle showdown competitions from 1 to 2:30 on both days with pre-party entertainment with Jamboree guests starting at 11 a.m.
Gates to the park will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can come just to watch all the action and/or bring their own ATVs and explore one of the nation’s ATV trail systems, which includes more than 80 miles of the 1,000 miles of interconnected trails in Androscoggin Valley and the surrounding region.
On Friday, there also will be a block party from 5 to 9 p.m. along the town’s Main Street, with music by The Conniption Fits, a beer tent, games, food and an ATV Torchlight Parade.
“There also will be a blessing of the ATVs at St. Anne Church, 324 Pleasant St., at 5 p.m.,” said Paula Kinney, the chamber of commerce’s executive director.
On Saturday night, there will be music in Heritage Park, 942 Main St., with Tim Dion in the opening slot, followed by the band Beautiful Wreck as headliner.
Two-day Jamboree passes are $25 for ages 3 to 12 and $35 for ages 13 and older. Single-day passes are $15 and $20, respectively. Children 2 and under get in free of charge.
Maritime artist’s work sails into Portsmouth Athenaeum
Kittery Point artist and author George S. Wasson (1855-1932) not only devoted his artistic talent to marine paintings but lived and breathed life on the coast.
His work is at the center of a free exhibit opening Friday in the Randall Gallery at the Portsmouth Athenaeum.
David Kaselauskas, who lives within sight of the home Wasson built for his family, is the chief curator.
“(Wasson) used to sail up and down the coast with a bunch of artists, sketching,” Kaselauskas said.
At 80, Kaselauskas is in his 54th year of lobstering, and has become the keeper of all things Wasson.
Co-curator Lauren Gallant wrote a brief biography of Wasson for the exhibit. His paintings and sketchbooks are in the Peabody Essex Museum, Farnsworth Museum, Maine Maritime Museum and Mystic Seaport Museum.
“Wasson’s marine paintings were successful, especially with sailors, because they were informed by (his) intimate knowledge of boats, rigging and how boats looked and acted in the sea,” Gallant said.
The exhibit opening coincides with Art Round Town from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be open through Nov. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 9 Market Square.
Info: 603-431-2538 or portsmouthathenaum.org.
Enjoy some Blues on the Range
The Granite State Blues Society presents a slate of local, regional and national acts in the Blues on the Range Festival on Saturday at Marty’s Driving Range in Mason.
Musical acts include Sonya Rae Taylor, The Wicked Lo Down, The Racky Thomas Travelin’ Medicine Show, The Delta Generators, The Matt Swanton Band, Jake La Botz, The Troy Gonyea Band and Jerry Dugger.
Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Festival admission is $30 in advance and $35 at the gate, which opens at 12:30 p.m.
Info: granitestateblues.org.
— Compiled by Julia Ann Weekes, NHWeekend Editor