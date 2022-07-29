As part of the New Hampshire Lottery Educational Cup Challenge, New Sara Casassa, a language arts teacher at Barnard School in South Hampton, and Karen McCalla, school librarian and technology integration specialist at Mills River Union High School in Clarendon, Vt., will compete in a school bus race Saturday at the New England Dragway in Epping.
The New Hampshire Lottery and the Vermont Lottery are teaming up to celebrate their respective 2022 Teachers of the Year by pitting them against one another in a school bus drag race at New England Dragway.
Sara Casassa, who teaches language arts at Barnard School in South Hampton, and Karen McCalla, school librarian and technology integration specialist at Mills River Union High School in Clarendon, Vt., will take to the Epping track at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The pair will race school buses on New England’s only quarter-mile drag strip in the sixth annual New Hampshire Lottery Educational Cup Challenge.
In addition to the teacher matchup, New Hampshire Lottery Commission Chairman Debra Douglas and Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery Deputy Commissioner Andrew Collier will also hit the gas in school buses in a race to see which state lottery will come out on top.
The Educational Cup Challenge raises awareness for the more than $2.3 billion and counting the New Hampshire Lottery has generated for education in the Granite State since its inception in 1964.