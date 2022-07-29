NH Teacher of the Year

As part of the New Hampshire Lottery Educational Cup Challenge, New Sara Casassa, a language arts teacher at Barnard School in South Hampton, and Karen McCalla, school librarian and technology integration specialist at Mills River Union High School in Clarendon, Vt., will compete in a school bus race Saturday at the New England Dragway in Epping.

 Provided by NH Lottery

The New Hampshire Lottery and the Vermont Lottery are teaming up to celebrate their respective 2022 Teachers of the Year by pitting them against one another in a school bus drag race at New England Dragway.

Sara Casassa, who teaches language arts at Barnard School in South Hampton, and Karen McCalla, school librarian and technology integration specialist at Mills River Union High School in Clarendon, Vt., will take to the Epping track at 5 p.m. Saturday.