Something’s funny in Manchester
For those who could use a laugh, check out this trio of comedy shows headed to the Queen City this weekend.
Drew Dunn, spotlighted as a “new face of comedy” at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2019 and co-creator of the Character Debates Podcast, brings his “I’m a Doofus Tour” to the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25.
Info: rextheatre.org.
Scamps Productions presents Corey Manning at Murphy’s Taproom, 494 Elm St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. Manning has performed at the Apollo Theatre in New York City and Nickelodeon’s NickMom’s Night Out on Amazon Prime and made an appearance on NBC’s “Family Feud” with Steve Harvey. Janet McNamara, Dan Donahue and Bill Douglas are also on the lineup. Tickets are $20.
Info: eventbrite.com or scampscomedy.com.
Zane Lamprey, a comedian-turned-podcaster who is known for travels around the world to learn about cultures and libations, is headed to the Backyard Brewery and Kitchen, 1211 S. Mammoth Road, Manchester, at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The laughs-and-drafts evening starts with a Q&A at 7 p.m. for VIP ticket-holders, with doors to general admission opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets run from $29 to $44.
Info: eventbrite or zanelamprey.com.
Packed weekend lineup in Gilford
Music lovers may want to spend the weekend in the Lakes Region. There’s a packed, crowd-waving lineup at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
First up is the seminal Steve Miller Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday. As if a half century of rock and a roster of hits including “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” “Swingtown” and “Abracadabra” weren’t enough to light up the night, the Lakes Region show will feature rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, who with Kim Wilson founded The Fabulous Thunderbirds, in the opening slot.
Then on Saturday night, it’s a pairing of anthemic music-makers. The headliner is One Republic, whose pop hits range from “Apologize” and “Counting Stars” to “I Ain’t Worried” off the “Top Gun: Maverick” film soundtrack.
Needtobreathe and its cathartic, faith-influenced songwriting and performance kicks off the night at 6:30 p.m. The band’s top tunes include “Brother,” “Testify,” “Washed by the Water” and the new single “Talk of the Town.”
The multiple Grammy Award-winner Keith Urban, known for his energetic stage shows and crowd interaction, finishes off the weekend with a stop here Sunday on his Speed of Now World Tour.
His most recent single, “Brown Eyes Baby,” is a feel-good note of support in the vein of his previous hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”
Ingrid Andress is the opening act at 7 p.m. Since releasing her debut studio album, “Lady Like,” in 2020, she’s gotten three Grammy nominations and is set to release her sophomore record, “Good Person,” in late August.
Info: banknhpavilion.com.
Bikes & Beers at Smuttynose
It’s all about the Bikes & Beers — in that order — at Smuttynose Brewing Co., in Hampton on Saturday.
Riders can choose the mileage, since there are route options of 15, 30 or 45 miles. Start times will be staggered between 8 and 10 a.m.
Cost ranges from $65 to $85. Register before 11:59 p.m. on race day.
Fuel up with coffee, pastries and snacks before the ride and then enjoy food truck options and entertainment after the workout.
For those who want to skip the exercise and just head to the after-party and craft beer, that option is available, too, for $30. It includes the Bikes & Beers pint glass, two beers, a koozie and a ticket to a drawing.
Check in is at 11 a.m. when cyclists start returning from their rides.
It’s Shakespeare under the stars
Experience a bit of classic mischief, mayhem, love and family feuds this weekend with Shakespeare on the Green at Saint Anselm College.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and sit under the stars on the Founder’s Green outside the Dana Center for the Humanities for productions of “Romeo and Juliet” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, as well as Friday, July 29, and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, as well as Thursday, July 28, and Saturday, July 30.
Tickets are $25, with free admission for children 12 and younger.
If it rains, the shows will move inside the center.
Info: tickets.anselm.edu or 603-641-7700.
A little yoga, a little wine...
Visit LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry, and flow from a downward dog into a wine tasting on select Saturdays.
Collective Studios is presenting a Vineyard Series of pop-up yoga classes this summer.
The fitness classes run from 11 a.m. to noon on the winery terrace on July 23 and 30; Aug. 13, 20 and 27; and Sept. 10.
Cost is $18. Register in advance, and bring along a yoga mat.
For those who want to add on an indoor wine-tasting afterwards, the total is $32. It’s a six-flight tasting.
Info: labellewinery.com.