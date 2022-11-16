Music legend Gladys Knight at the Capitol Center
CONCORD — Seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight, who has hit the No. 1 spot on pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary charts over the decades, plays the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord, at 8 p.m. Friday.
Knight is the voice behind classic songs “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First To Say Goodbye)” and “That’s What Friends Are For” (with Dionne Warwick).
Plus, she’s been in a Lifetime holiday movie (“Seasons of Love”), competed on “Dancing with the Stars” (2012) and unmasked as the Bee in a standout stint on “The Masked Singer” in 2019.
Tickets to the Concord show are $75-$105.
Info: 603-225-1111 or ccanh.com.
NH Jingle Bells Winery Tour starts this weekend
Make merry with the fourth annual NH Jingle Bells Winery Tour, which takes place over the course of five weeks.
Starting this weekend, it runs Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18 at seven Granite State wineries.
They include: Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, Brookline; Flag Hill Distillery & Winery, 297 N. River Road/Route 155, Lee; LaBelle Winery, 345 Route 101, Amherst, and 14 Route 111, Derry; Seven Birches Winery: Riverwalk Resort or The Atrium, 22 S. Mountain Drive, Lincoln; Squamscott Winery, 70 Route 108, Newfields; Sweet Baby Vineyard, 260 Stage Road, Hampstead; and The Summit Winery, 719 Route 12, Westmoreland.
There will be light hors d’oeuvres and tastings at each winery or distillery, and visitors can pick up an ornament at each site.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person, or $75 per couple.
Info: eventbrite.
SNHU Orchestra visits ‘Other Worlds’
BOW — The music of Manchester composer and video game creator Toby Fox will be highlighted Friday night by the SNHU Orchestra.
Selections from Fox’s highly successful “Undertale” are included in “Other Worlds IV: Reboot,” which features music from video games, film and television.
The free concert, which includes synchronized video projection, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, at Bow High School, 55 Falcon Way.
Joining the orchestra will be the SNHU wind symphony, the SNHU concert choir and Bow High School choir.
There is no admission fee.
‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the Palace Theatre
MANCHESTER — The Southern New Hampshire Dance Theatre performs its timeless classic “The Nutcracker” at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., this weekend.
The 22nd annual production features more than 60 dancers and performers.
Southern NH Company Dancers will be joined by professional guest artists including Zack Betty, Nick Betty-Neagle, Nathan Duszy, Assaf Benchetrit, Fred Davis and Erika Davis.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $25 to $46.
Info: 603-668-5588 or www.palace theatre.org or www.snhdt.org.
Festival of Trees grows inside Urban Forestry Center
PORTSMOUTH — The 24th Festival of Trees takes over the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Local garden clubs, historic homes, businesses, garden centers, artisans and other groups from across the region will celebrate all things winter by decorating the center’s Forestry Learning Center and grounds with dozens of full-size and miniature trees, wreaths and more.
The festival is presented by Portsmouth Garden Club and the Forestry Center, which is part of the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands. Proceeds benefit the Garden Club’s Festival of Trees Scholarship Fund, environmental and local historical garden projects, and the conservation grant program.
Admission is $10; it’s free for ages 12 and under. Advance tickets aren’t available.
Info: portsmouthnhgardenclub.com or the Forestry Center at 603-431-6774.