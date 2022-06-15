Who cares what the calendar says? It may not be summer officially until June 21, but the Granite State is spending this weekend practicing its arrival with fun for all ages.
Here are our picks for almost-summer fun:
Sand sculpting at the beach
The 22nd annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic is shaping up on the Seacoast, where organizer Greg Grady and the Grady Bunch crew already have crafted a 100-ton sponsor display.
Now it’s time for nearly a dozen competitors to dig into the annual competition, which runs today through Saturday.
This year’s field includes Abe Waterman, of Prince Edward Island, Canada, who earned a first-place finish last year; Rusty Croft of Carmel, Cali.; Melineige Beauregard of Captain Cook Hawaii, who was 2021 People’s Choice winner; Chris Guinto, also of Captain Cook, Hawaii, who was 2021 Sculptors Choice winner; Karen Fralich of Ontario, Canada; Bruce Phillips of San Diego, Calif.; Justin Gordon of Groveland, Mass.; John Gowdy, of both Italy and New Jersey; Greg Grady (the second generation), of Derry; Carl Jara of Lyndhurst, Ohio, and Darlene Duggan of Essex, Mass.
A $25,000 purse and entry awards include $6,000 for first place, $4,000 for second place, $3,000 for third place and $2,000 for fourth place. The People’s Choice is $1,000, and non-placing competitors receive $1,500. The Sculptor’s Choice Award is a prestige-only award, granted by their peers.
Visitors can vote for their favorites between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday. The awards ceremony will take place on the Sea Shell Stage at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Creations will be illuminated for night viewing through Sunday, June 26.
For information or beach cam views, go to hamptonbeach.org.
Thomas Rhett heads to Lakes Region
Thomas Rhett is doing back-to-back shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, a Live Nation Venue, in Gilford.
Rhett, who earned Academy of Country Music Awards honors for male artist of the year in 2021, is on the road with a new album, “Where We Started.” It showcases another round of contemporary country-pop stylings and collaborations, including a duet with Katy Perry on the album’s title track. Rhett is also known for the tunes “Die a Happy Man,” “Marry Me,” “What’s Your Country Song” and “Unforgettable.”
Tickets start at $50. Info: banknhpavilion.com.
Children’s Festival in Somersworth
The Somersworth International Children’s Festival and Celebration kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. with entertainment, food and fireworks at Somersworth High School.
The kid-oriented lineup includes Wayne from Maine and Bad Breath Microphone.
Look for the night skies to light up with colorful fireworks.
On Saturday, festivities go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Noble Pines Park. Look for food and craft vendors, Wildlife Encounters as well as a petting zoo, skateboard demonstrations and a Touch-a-Truck area.
Admission is free. Info:nhfestivals.org.
Yo-Yo master puts scientific spin on classic toys
Yo-yo professional Brett “Ooch” Outchcunis is “Spinning Science into Fun” shows at the SEE Science Center, which hosts a Kickoff to Summer celebration Friday through Thursday, June 26.
The Ooch experience is a tour of Yo-Yos, spin tops, frisbees, and even some DJ-spun music. The center is moving to its daily summer schedule, and the next week will include special activities.
Admission $10 for ages 3 and up. Info: see-sciencecenter.org or 603-669-0400.
Dixville Notch fest in Colebrook
The sixth annual Dixville Notch Music, Arts & Crafts Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mohawk Falls in Colebrook.
There will be vendors beneath tents and in the pavilion, and live music on the pond-side gazebo by Keyle Haley, Jacob Green, Morgan Clark and Daniel Kassel.
There is no admission fee. Info: mohawkfalls.com.
Newport serves up a Nano Brewfest
The Newport Nano Brewfest, featuring fare from small-batch breweries and pubs in New Hampshire, takes over Newport Town Common from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets range from $40 per person to $200 for table seating. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Info: newportnhchamber.org.
Howard Gospel Choir in Portsmouth
The Music Hall and the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire bring the renowned Howard Gospel Choir to Portsmouth for a 4 p.m. concert Saturday at the historic theater.
The choir has a more than 50-year legacy on the Howard University campus in Washington, D.C. The group has performed at the White House and Kennedy Center and was a part of ABC Television’s Emmy Award-winning special Taking the Stage for the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Tickets are $35. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Old Home Day Parade in Plaistow
Plaistow Old Home Day Parade is making its return after a two-year absence, and the theme is “Friendly Neighbors.” It steps off at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Old Home Day events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the town hall green. Look for games, craft and food vendors, demonstrations of karate, dance and K9 work, and even a beard contest at 1:45 p.m.
Timberland Community Band will perform at the high school at 7:45 p.m. before the fireworks display.
There is no admission fee. Info: facebook.com/PlaistowOldHomeDay.
Strawberry Festival is a taste of summer
Nothing tastes more like summer than freshly picked strawberries, and here’s your chance to grab a handful. J & F Farms in Derry will host a Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to strawberry picking, there will be a petting farm, food trucks, strawberries over vanilla ice cream starting at noon and live music from Glass Onion. Parking is $10 a car.
Info: jandffarmsnh.com or call 603-437-0535.
History through a child’s eyes
This children’s history lesson is a fun American Girl Tea Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Saturday at the Millyard Museum in Manchester.
Participants (who need to be accompanied by adults) can bring their favorite dolls along to the program and hear stories that represent various eras in time. There will be refreshments and crafts, in addition to the tea party. Cost is $10, which include museum admission.
Info: manchesterhistoric.org or 603-622-7531.