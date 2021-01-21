PORTSMOUTH — A professional ice-dancing company is hoping some pop-up shows at Strawbery Banke Museum will give people some much needed mid-winter cheer.
The pop-up performances will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Feb. 5. They will include two 13-minute pieces that showcase new choreography from Ice Dance International’s founder and artistic director, Douglas Webster.
Webster grew up in North Conway and fell in love with skating as a child. Today, the Kittery, Maine, resident is using his choreography to inspire audiences as they navigate the twists and turns of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Revival” is set to the music of Mumford and Sons, Jason Castro and Audra Mae. “New World,” an ice ballet, is set to a commissioned score by Jonathan Galland.
Webster said he wanted to touch the hearts of families, particularly children, with his latest works.
“I just think kids must be struggling so much. They’ve lost so much in their social lives,” Webster said. “I just wanted to create something that would give them some magic in the winter.”
Webster said as a child, skating was “the safest, most wonderful thing.”
Ice Dance International company members also are teaching skating skills classes at Strawbery Banke’s Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. No registration is required. The cost is $20.
Webster said a 7-year-old was recently able to get one-on-one instruction from former competitive figure skater Alissa Czisny of Detroit. She is the 2010 Grand Prix Final champion, two-time Skate Canada champion, the 2011 Skate America champion and a two-time U.S. national champion.
“Because skating has given me so much, I’m always excited about giving back to the sport and to other people,” Czisny said.
“I think (‘Revival’) means a lot, too, because it represents the journey through COVID and getting through it together,” Czisny added.
The performers quarantined before arriving in New Hampshire and are living together on the grounds of Strawbery Banke.
Czisny is happy to be with members of her skating family again. She said the pandemic has been “extra lonely.”
Award-winning performers also include international competitor and Junior World Team Member Wesley Campbell of Nashville, Tenn., as well as Team USA Skater Angela Wang of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Additional company members include Adam Kaplan of Providence, R.I., as well as Lara Shelton and Neill Shelton of Wayland, Mass.
Times for the pop-up performances will be announced by Ice Dance International on their website and social media accounts the day prior to the events. Webster recommends people buy a ticket for skating at Strawbery Banke ($12) if they want to view the show in person, as social distancing will be required.
Masks are also required.
People can view the performances from home using the webcam on Strawbery Banke Museum’s website at strawberybanke.org/skate/webcam.cfm.
For more information, visit www.IceDanceInternational.org.