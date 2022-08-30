We’re not even to Labor Day, yet the mighty Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) and their multitude of fans are already planning for the Christmas season.
The seasonal symphonic-rock outfit, which was founded by producer/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill in 1996, has announced dates for its 2022 Winter Tour.
The title of the trek is The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO and more.
The only New Hampshire date is at SNHU Arena on November 25, when the company performs two shows — at 3 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 16, but there is are presale opportunities as well. Visit trans-siberian.com for details.
Here are all the tour dates. (Note: TSO has more than one touring company, which explains why you might see more than one city listed on the same date.)
Performances
- 11/16 - Green Bay WI, Resch Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 11/16 - Council Bluffs IA, Mid-America Center - 7:00 PM
- 11/17 - Wichita KS, INTRUST Bank Arena, 7:00 PM
- 11/18 - Fort Wayne IN, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 7:00 PM
- 11/19 - Cincinnati OH, Heritage Bank Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 11/19 - Denver CO, Ball Arena, 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
- 11/20- Youngstown OH, Covelli Centre, 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
- 11/20 - Colorado Springs CO, World Arena, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
- 11/22 - Salt Lake City UT, Vivint Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 11/23 - Uncasville CT, Mohegan Sun, 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
- 11/25 - Manchester NH, SNHU Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 11/25 - Spokane WA, Spokane Arena, 7:30 PM
- 11/26 - Worcester MA, DCU Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 11/26, Seattle WA, Climate Pledge Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 11/27 - Wilkes-Barre PA, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 11/27 - Eugene OR, Matthew Knight Arena, 4:00 PM
- 11/28 - Portland OR, Moda Center, 7:00 PM
- 11/30 - Albany NY, MVP Arena, 7:00 PM
- 12/01 - Rochester NY, Blue Cross Arena, 7:00 PM
- 12/01 - Fresno CA, Save Mart Center - 7:00 PM
- 12/02 - Toledo OH, Huntington Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/02 - Sacramento CA, Golden 1 Center - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/03 - Dayton OH, Nutter Center, 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
- 12/03 - Ontario CA, Toyota Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/04 - Grand Rapids MI, Van Andel Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/04 - Phoenix AZ, Footprint Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/07 - Lexington KY, Rupp Arena, 7:00 PM
- 12/07 - Austin TX, Moody Center, 7:00 PM
- 12/08 - Knoxville TN, Thompson-Boling Arena, 7:00 PM
- 12/08 - Oklahoma City OK, Paycom Center, 7:00 PM
- 12/09 - Greenville SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/09 - Little Rock AR, Simmons Bank Arena, 7:30 PM
- 12/10 - Charlotte NC, Spectrum Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/10 - St Louis MO, Enterprise Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/11 - Atlanta GA, Gas South District, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
- 12/11 - Indianapolis IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/14 - Raleigh NC, PNC Arena, 7:00 PM
- 12/14 - Nashville TN, Bridgestone Arena, 7:00 PM
- 12/15 - Charlottesville VA, John Paul Jones Arena, 7:00 PM
- 12/15 - Birmingham AL, BJCC, 7:00 PM
- 12/16 - Allentown PA, PPL Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/16 - Jacksonville FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:30 PM
- 12/17 - Pittsburgh PA, PPG Paints Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/17 - Orlando FL, Amway Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/18 - Philadelphia PA - Wells Fargo Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/18 - Tampa FL - Amalie Arena, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
- 12/21 - Hershey PA, Giant Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/21 - Chicago IL, Allstate Arena, 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
- 12/22 - Buffalo NY, KeyBank Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/22 - Milwaukee WI, Fiserv Forum, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/23 - Columbus OH, Nationwide Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/23 - St Paul MN, Xcel Energy Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/26 - Washington DC, Capital One Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/26 - Kansas City MO, T-Mobile Center, 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
- 12/27 - Newark NJ, Prudential Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/28 - Dallas TX, American Airlines Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/29 - Detroit MI, Little Caesars Arena, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/29 - Houston TX, Toyota Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/30 - Cleveland OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- 12/30 - San Antonio TX, AT&T Center, 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
