Need a smile? Check out these trending online moments.
First up, Neil Diamond has given the chorus of his 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline” a bit of a revision in these coronavirus times: “Hands ... washing hands ... reaching out .... Don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.” Boston Red Sox fans have a love-hate relationship with the song that somehow became a Fenway Park staple, but the response Diamond is getting for this one is so good, so good, so good.
For an informative and just plain silly take on good hygiene and social distancing, check out YouTube sensation Peter Hollens in “The Epic Hand Washing Song.” It’s a spot-on musical parody of hit pop tunes by Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Maroon Five — and Billy Eilish, whose moody “Bad Guy” smash becomes “Bath Guy.” It’s a great option for anyone sick of singing “Happy Birthday” in their heads to gauge a 20-second count to handwashing.
Get a local perspective on dealing with home-schooling the kids during social distancing. Seacoast comedian Juston McKinney shares his makeshift and sometimes self-serving “lesson plans.” They include a science project about absorbency — he has his kids watch a decades-old TV commercial that proves once and for all that “Bounty” paper towels are the undisputed quicker-picker-upper — — and a physical education class, in which he instructs them in shoveling the front steps after this week’s snow storm.
Drawing a mixture of claps and cringes, “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Godot on Instagram shared a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” with a host of celebrities singing snippets of the iconic 1971 song. She was joined by Manchester native Sarah Silverman, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornana, James Marsden, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Cara Devingne and Norah Jones, among others. https://bit.ly/2QHtKD9
And just because people are finding weird but oddly hysterical ways to entertain themselves, there is this YouTube entry of a man creating a kitchen treadmill with just a little dish soap.
For more feel-good vibes, Verizon is launching “Pay It Forward Live,” a weekly streaming entertainment series, with a half-hour concert by Dave Matthews, from his home, at 8 p.m. on Twitter (@verizon) and on Yahoo Entertainment (yahoo.com/entertainment).
The series, which will feature music, gaming, comedy and more, is aimed at connecting people while encouraging support of small businesses affected by COVID-19.