Using its flight simulator, the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire will livestream a virtual flight over key sites of ancient Rome, including the Colosseum and the Pantheon, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Museum staff will provide commentary and background, and as the flight progresses up the Italian peninsula, topics for discussion will include the Allied invasion and air campaign in Italy during World War II.
“When the founders signed the Declaration of Independence, they looked forward to a new era of freedom. But they also looked to the past: to ancient Rome and Greece, which inspired many ideas for the new nation,” said Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Londonderry museum.
“Most of the new nation’s statesmen had received classical educations, and so were familiar with the history, leaders, and ideals of ancient civilizations. In setting up the new republic, they drew inspiration from their knowledge of classical society and literature.”
To catch the livestream, vwww.aviationmuseumofnh.org. For more information, call 669-4820 or go to www.facebook.com/nhahs.
Other Granite State happenings:
Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center announces an outdoor pop-up concert show featuring Stephen Kellogg, Jason Spooner and the Alana MacDonald Band at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth. Cost is $60 per vehicle with up to 4 people; it’s $15 for additional occupants up to a total of six. Reserve tickets by 4 p.m. Friday. Info: 536-2551, flyingmonkeynh.com.
Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, launches its new Sunday Arts Series, anchored around Juilliard graduate and area resident cellist Jan Fuller and presented on the picturesque grounds of the historic site. The opening program also will feature guest cellist Harem Gietheim. It’s free, or by donation of $10. Concert goers can bring lawn chair and a picnic. Info: shakers.org, 783-9511.