Aubrey Saxton owes her father a lot, and her career as a baker is right up there. In 2008, her dad was chatting with the owners of a Monadnock-area farm stand who had just lost their pie baker.
“My dad said, ‘I have something for you to do,’” Saxton recalled. “I said, ‘I can’t do that!’”
But Keene-area palates are glad she did.
Saxton is the owner of Saxy Chef, where she and a staff produce baked goods of every style and flavor. Because she’s a New Hampshire native, those treats often benefit from a touch of maple syrup.
Saxton knew early on that she wanted to work with food. She participated in the culinary arts program at Keene High School and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America.
“It just kind of happened,” she said breezily. “I always loved to eat baked goods, and when I became a professional chef, I used to eat the leftover baked goods.”
Her reaction? “I can do better.”
She took on an apprenticeship with the onsite baker at one of her jobs. “It was a new experience, but I got paid for it.” She took a full-time baking job in 2008.
Her first steps on her own came from that summer pie gig. She used “Joy of Cooking” recipes until she was confident with her own.
“For three summers, I baked out of my home,” she recalled.
Another farm stand followed, by word of mouth, and then came a relationship with the Blueberry Fields natural food store in Keene.
“I charged whatever,” she said of those early business efforts. “I got the ingredients at the supermarket. I had no idea what things cost.”
But with more demand for her pies and other baked goods, Saxton knew she needed a better business model. “It was time to quit — or go for it,” she said.
She studied up on business practices, and in 2011 Saxy Chef was born.
Saxton began incorporating maple syrup into her recipes, and now uses 80 gallons a year.
Big sellers are her maple pecan pie and chocolate maple pie, available around the holidays, while maple whoopie pies are on the shelves all year round.
What’s the appeal of, well, boiled sap from a tree? “It’s delicious,” Saxton said.
She’s always looking for ways to incorporate the sweet stuff, substituting maple syrup for corn syrup or molasses.
While the taste is great, maple can be difficult to work with. It’s a liquid, so home bakers need to be careful when using it as a substitute. It’s a different texture than sugar, which is granular, and that will change the texture of the dough or batter.
Her maple whoopie pie is perhaps her proudest achievement, and it took a lot of tries to get it right. Other concepts haven’t been so successful. She’s still working on a peanut butter pie with maple syrup, but she’s not there quite yet.
While Saxton doesn’t have a retail store or a cafe, the public is welcome to stop by and pick up a pie or some cookies, she said.
And she still practices other skills she picked up at the culinary institute by making lunch for her staff.
“Lately I’ve been on a taco salad kick, and I’ve also made black bean soup for them.”
Saxy Chef is located at 310 Marlboro St. in Keene and can be reached at saxychef.com.