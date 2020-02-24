NEVER ONE to indulge in best-of lists or other silly superlatives, I will go to my grave contending that Miles Davis was the coolest character of the 20th century. He all but invented cool. You could say he made cool, well, cool.
Like Davis’ extensive body of work, the “American Masters” documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) can be appreciated on many levels. On the most basic, it’s a visual discography, an appreciation of his musical genius from the time he collaborated with Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie as a mere teenager, through his many stylistic evolutions and adamantly burnt bridges that would delight and infuriate audiences and critics over five decades.
On another level, it’s a profile of a genius, a man who was treated as an equal by Pablo Picasso and Jean Paul Sartre when he was in his early 20s. As an impetuous young man, barely out of high school, he attended the prestigious Juilliard music academy by day and played at the hottest bebop nightclubs at night, all the while married with children.
It’s also a film about genius recognizing rare gifts in others, no matter their age. Diz and Bird embraced the young Miles just as he would champion a 22-year-old piano player named Herbie Hancock, teenage drummer Tony Williams and up-and-comers including Chick Corea, John McLaughlin and Keith Jarrett.
“Birth of the Cool” is also very much a film about race and racism. As a child, Davis seethed at the violent ignorance of his East St. Louis neighbors. At the height of his fame, he was bludgeoned by a New York cop as he took a cigarette break in front of a nightclub emblazoned with his name. Like many black artists of his era, he felt he only escaped racism when he left America and often fell into depression when he returned to the “land of the free.” This did not stop him from collaborating with white musicians — most notably, arranger Gil Evans.
“Cool” doesn’t shy away from Davis’ spectacularly difficult side, his spousal abuse, drug consumption and temper. At the same time, it’s a film about a damaged man who made beautiful music laced with aching vulnerability, but never encumbered by sentimentality.
He would bring his own unmistakable sound to familiar standards, from “Stella by Starlight” to “Someday My Prince Will Come,” and even Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” But befitting his defiantly cool nature, his most recognizable song is an original called “So What?”
It’s fitting that a film about a performer defined by more than 50 album covers should be a visual feast. There are so many stunning still photographs employed here, it would have been instructive to identify the artists behind them.
Record-collecting nerds like myself may quibble with some of the film’s scattered chronology, and its overreliance on the misty memories of its subject’s memoirs. But for those of us who have worn out our copies of “Kind of Blue” and “In a Silent Way,” spending two hours with “Birth of the Cool” is as rewarding as it gets.
