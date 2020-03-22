• Facing social distancing without the welcome distraction of sporting events has been difficult for many. Cancellations have hit March Madness, the NBA season and baseball spring training, among other events. Even if you’re not an avid fan, the unraveling of the sports calendar can seem like a crime against nature itself. There’s a reason they call them “seasons.”
Those viewers suffering through social distancing without their favorite distraction might enjoy “Street Outlaws: Memphis” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-14), a larger-than-life take on car-racing teams opening with a three-hour premiere. Among the competitors and characters is Mallory “Molly” Gulley and her new car, “The Ugly Duckling.”
This may not be the Sweet Sixteen, but there are winners, losers and oversized characters going up against the betting odds.
• Sometimes history can “come alive” in all of the worst ways. When we think of slavery and those liberated from bondage, we naturally reflect on the emancipation of American slaves and “Up From Slavery” by Booker T. Washington. Or period dramatizations like “Self Made,” now streaming on Netflix, the story of C.J. Walker, a woman born to slaves who created a vast business empire in early 20th-century America.
The “POV” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “The Rescue List” offers a tragic and all-too-contemporary tale of bondage and liberation, a story of two boys who spend their lives enslaved to fishermen on Lake Volta in Ghana. It recalls their rescue and rehabilitation, and follows them as they embark on a mission to save other boys from their grim plight.
A review by Dennis Harvey in Variety praised the cinematography by co-director Zachary Fink and its score by William Ryan Fritch, and described “Rescue” as “surprisingly easy to take, given its harsh subject.”
• An entertaining Australian detective series set in the “Downton Abbey” era with a heroine who has been compared to James Bond (if you can imagine a female 007 with a flapper’s sense of slinky style), “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” has become an international hit over three seasons. They can be streamed on Acorn.
Acorn introduces its first feature film and the first “Miss Fisher” installment to arrive in some time with “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.”
Essie Davis (“Game of Thrones”) stars in the title role of this whodunit, which kicks off in Jerusalem in 1929 and involves a series of mysteries, tombs and attendant curses.
• Amazon Prime begins streaming the fifth season of “Luther,” starring Idris Elba.
Other highlights
• The battle rounds begin on “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Trauma and amnesia on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• Contestants perform solos for the judges on “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• A trip to our nation’s capital on “All Rise” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A mommy blogger’s very difficult delivery on “Prodigal Son” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• “Cosmos” (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-PG) explores how the conflicting views of his mentors opened Carl Sagan’s mind to trillions of possible worlds.
• As the Charles Lindbergh campaign goes from a whisper to a possible presidency, the Lone Eagle gathers unlikely fans, even within the Levin household, in the second episode of “The Plot Against America” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Kim throws cold water on Jimmy’s latest venture on “Better Call Saul” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• The defense hedges its bets on “Bull” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Zeke’s condition grows critical on “Manifest” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Tectonic shifts on “The Good Doctor” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• The lines dividing “the game” and real life begin to vanish on “Dispatches From Elsewhere” (10 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Lila’s wedding photo is displayed in a prominent place, inciting rumors and jealousy on “My Brilliant Friend” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Rock Hudson, Ernest Borgnine and Patrick McGoohan star in the big-budget 1968 Cold War thriller “Ice Station Zebra” (12:30 a.m., TCM, TV-PG).
According to legend, billionaire Howard Hughes used to hole up in his screening room and watch this film repeatedly. Critic Roger Ebert called it a “dull, stupid movie,” but many consider it a guilty pleasure.
Series notes
Curb appeal on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Taking secrets to the grave on “Supernatural” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Valentine’s Day on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A period of adjustment on “Roswell, New Mexico” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Late night
Kristin Chenoweth appears on “Conan” (11 p.m., TBS, r) ... Andrew Yang and Abby McEnany visit “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes guests David Beckham, Guy Fieri and Doja Cat on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Tom Hanks and Mila Kunis sit down for a chat on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 p.m., CBS, r).