After a three-year hiatus, this beloved series still delivers plenty of jolts, including a terrifying opening scene that marks the return of Matthew Modine’s evil doctor. (And, yes, Hopper is back, too!)
But “Stranger” continues to be at its best when it takes a break from monster hunting to reflect on such real teenage horrors as first crushes and high school bullies. Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) troubles adjusting to a new school take more than a page from “Carrie.” Time to get your geek back on. Friday, Netflix
‘Emergency’
The incident referred to in the title and, in fact, the genre of this movie keeps changing over the course of 100 minutes.
It begins as a satire, targeting the microaggressions faced by young Black college students. But when two Black friends discover an unconscious white girl in their apartment, “Emergency” becomes a dangerous thriller.
As the buddies recognize the peril they’re in when they drive her to a hospital in a car with a burnt-out taillight, it morphs into ripped-from-the-headlines horror.
Friday, Amazon Prime Video
‘Cry Macho’
Nick Schenk has written several movies for Clint Eastwood, including “Gran Torino” and this sentimental drama from last year.
Eastwood, who also directed, plays a rodeo veteran blackmailed into accepting a dangerous assignment to escort a Mexican child into the U.S. on behalf of his father (Dwight Yoakam).
It’s corny, but the nonagenarian actor works comfortably in his gruff/decent/sweetie-pie wheelhouse. Oh, and Macho is the name of the kid’s rooster. HBO Max
‘Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)’
Call this the queen’s greatest hits.
That means lots of loving montages honoring what she does best: waving, horseback riding and triggering fake laughs from her loyal subjects.
It’s like flipping through the royals’ photo album, with hardly anything substantial in the captions. 9 p.m. ET
Friday, Showtime
‘Keeping Company With Sondheim’
You don’t get a lot of clips from the 2021 revival of “Company,” but theater fans will relish the discussion of how producers reimagined Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical with a woman in the lead role.
Commentators include Christopher Sieber, who played Harry in the latest version of this enduring classic. 10 p.m. Friday, PBS