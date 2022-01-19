Brooklyn-based dance-theater company Urban Bush Women is back at Dartmouth College in Hanover this week to unveil “Haint Blu,” a piece co-commissioned by the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
The title references the color that Southern families paint their front porches to ward off bad spirits, and “Haint Blu” carries a message about continuing to make space for for strength, healing and joy.
During its residence last fall on campus, members of Urban Bush Women met with students at the Shabazz Center for Intellectual Inquiry to gather feedback about the project and explore wider thoughts and issues.
It’s part of an effort to integrate arts into the curriculum and spark conversations not only in lecture halls but in the community, especially as issues of equality and justice are at the forefront, said Michael Bodel, director of external affairs for the Hopkins Center.
The new piece will be featured as part of Urban Bush Women’s 35th anniversary retrospective, “Legacy + Lineage + Liberation” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hopkins Center.
“(Urban Bush Women) have this approach to art as a means to build community, share empathy and appreciate each other,” Bodel said.
During a lunch break in recent rehearsals, one of the production’s artistic directors, Samantha Spies, joked that her thoughts are swirling after a morning inside the creative process. Her overlapping stories and thoughts weave through the phone call, much like the memories and traditions that sift through scenes and choreography in “Haint Blu.”
Spies, along with fellow artistic director Chanon Judson, started research on the project by exploring their own genealogies.
“My mother would say that my grandmother had been an amazing dancer — that she could hand-dance and two-step like nobody’s business,” Spies said. “I never experienced her in this light. I knew her as a born-again Christian. She was more reserved.”
It wasn’t until her grandmother’s final years with Alzheimer’s disease that Spies saw glimmers of earlier days and a love of dance.
“She literally was accessing another time in her life,” Spies said. “I said, ‘Let me lean into this.’ My relationship with my grandmother continued to grow.”
In that vein, wisps of the past whirl around present day, imprinting on a possible future in “Haint Blu.”
Though the Hopkins Center performance will be in a traditional theater setting, Urban Bush Women also craft site-specific versions, including performances inside houses so that audience members walk through time as they wind through rooms and along hallways.
One of the most interesting sites was on Governors Island in New York Harbor, where the bells chime every hour and the birds are louder than the traffic wafting from nearby Manhattan.
Spies hopes to encourage people to sift through their own collective stories for traditions worth keeping and cycles that need to be broken.
As a whole, “Legacy + Lineage + Liberation” features a range of works from 1984, when choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar founded Urban Bush Women, through today. Works often center around themes of resistance, resilience and connection surrounding people of color. Dances include “Give Your Hands to Struggle,” “Girlfriends” and “Women’s Resistance.”
One of Spies’ favorite works is “I Don’t Know, But I Been Told, If You Keep on Dancin’ You Never Grow Old,” which celebrates dance forms that came out of Black neighborhoods, including step team, double dutch, jolting and drill team.
Tickets to the 90-minute shows in the center’s Moore Theatre start at $25. For more information, go to hop.dartmouth.edu.