William "Bud" Taylor, a Navy veteran with 20 years' service ranging from Lebanon to Kosovo, managed to build a pretty good life for himself after he left the military. But he developed frustration as he watched how other veterans' needs were met - or not met. The tangle of red tape they needed to obtain help from the government confounded him, and he didn't like the disconnect between "little old men selling paper flowers" and six-figure salaries at the top of veterans' organizations.
With the help of his wife Erlene Brayer, fellow vet Don MacIsaac, and the natural features on his Jaffrey property, Taylor is doing something about it. The three are partners in Mr. Erlene's Brown Dog Sugar House, one of the first initiatives of Taylor's GUDVETZ program.
On a sunny Friday afternoon MacIsaac fed the evaporator in their sugar house. The smell of freshly boiled maple hung in the air as Brayer played outside with Maxx Woofer, the "brown dog" in the sugar house's name.
Taylor met MacIsaac, a former Air Force pilot during the Vietnam War, through Brayer. Brayer worked in the Jaffrey Town Hall and "knew everyone," Taylor said, including MacIsaac, a former selectman. Taylor didn't know anyone in Jaffrey except for a couple of cousins, so as he and Erlene dated and then married, he became known around town as "Mr. Erlene," sparking the other part of the sugar house's name.
Taylor, a combat-wounded disabled veteran, had long wanted to do something for his brothers and sisters in uniform, and honed his interest through veterans' organizations and advocacy. He worked with federal legislators as president of the Federal Employees Union. As president of another organization, Military of the Purple Heart, he also saw the needs up close and advocated for veterans.
And his frustration continued at what they were being offered and what they had to go through to get it.
When he and Erlene married they began looking for a place of their own, and she suggested the hilltop acreage on a Jaffrey back road. It had a turkey coop, perfect for conversion to a sugar house; sugar maples to tap; and plenty of other wood to fire an evaporator. Taylor hatched a plan to harvest, bottle and sell maple syrup to benefit veterans through GUDVETZ, a foundation he created.
Three years ago Bud and Erlene went out and began to tap some of the trees. "We boiled it in the house and it was terrible," he said with a smile. He bought a book and studied up, then talked to the Bascom family in Alstead, experienced sugar makers. They directed him to a 2-inch-thick tome, the "Maple Syrup Producers Manual." He teamed up with MacIsaac, a West Point graduate also concerned about veterans' issues, and they boiled their first batch together in spring 2019. Though MacIsaac was also a newbie, they leaned heavily on the manual and produced 13 good gallons.
"It was what you call 'learning from experience,'" MacIsaac said.
"It is a learning curve," MacIsaac added, "but we got good syrup right out of the gate."
Their biggest factors are their age and the cold weather when they set their taps, MacIsaac observed. "It is a heck of a lot more work than people realize - splitting the wood, tapping the trees, evaporating and bottling." But it's also a great hobby, a learning experience, and a way to do something for other veterans, he added.
They tapped 47 trees this year, Taylor said, and will tap more next year. His property abuts conservation land, and he is going to investigate tapping those trees.
They are already selling their syrup to chefs and local food co-ops, with the profits going back into GUDVETZ. Taylor is working on a deal with a larger international retailer, and if that goes through he'll hire a combat-wounded veteran to manage that operation. "They can work at home and manage this," he pointed out.
At this time GUDVETZ has one other initiative, a program to rehab old and vintage furniture and sell it to benefit veterans. While this hasn't gone as far as the maple program has, "We have a barn full of furniture," Taylor said, and contacts in the antiques business.
Job training and political advocacy for vets round out the GUDVETZ agenda, according to Taylor.
Both also trained as engineers, and the men take a systematic approach to growing the Brown Dog Sugar House. "We look at 'break points,''' MacIsaac said. "Our next break point is do we want to make more syrup. If we do, we'll go to the reverse osmosis process, which cuts boiling time in half." Though they currently tap the traditional way, by boring a hole and hanging a bucket, they can see the time coming when they'll have to go to lines and vacuum pumps.