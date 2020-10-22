Virtually speaking, here are some ways New Hampshire is showcasing its creative side in online programming:
‘Natural Shocks’ from Theater KAPOW
In Theater KAPOW’s latest show, “Natural Shocks,” actress Rachael Chapin Longo is a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement.
The story is part confessional, part stand-up and part reckoning, all part of the theme of the Seacoast theater’s 13th season: “We Can Get Through This.”
“‘Natural Shocks’ (by playwright Lauren Gunderson) speaks to so much of what we’re experiencing right now during the pandemic,” Longo said. “Isolation, self-reflection, disaster, gun violence and the increase in an already enormous number of domestic abuse cases are just so relevant. And the main character, Angela, spends much of this play trying to convince her audience and herself that she can, in fact, survive the fast approaching storm.”
The play, which is based on Shakespearean Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” speech, is directed by Wanda Strukus. It will be streamed live at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday.
“Angela is an incredible character. She’s smart, funny, warm, and sarcastic, and I want to be best friends with her, even though she has too many secrets to be friends with anyone,” said Strukus. “This tequila-drinking insurance agent is conservative and liberal, vibrant and brilliant, and so, so alone. Yet she never stops believing that someone might be listening to her and connecting with her. That someone might hear her and help.
“Maybe we can’t help Angela, but we can help our neighbors. We can help each other. I think that’s what Angela would want, and I think that’s why we’re doing this play.”
Tickets are $10. Info: tkapow.com.
LOH on Location taps into the blues
Jontavious Willis, a 2020 Grammy nominee who wowed crowds at a previous Lebanon Opera House performance, will perform a house concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday from Greenville, Ga., as part of the “LOH on Location” series.
On his album “Spectacular Class,” Willis finger-picks and slides his way through a range of blues styles — Delta, Piedmont, Texas, and Gospel.
Info: lebanonoperahouse.org.
Music School plans haunted open house
Manchester Community Music School’s virtual “Haunted Open House” runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Virtual visitors are invited to take part in the costume contest and scavenger hunt for a chance to win gift certificates and musical instruments.
There will be student and faculty performances, tours of the school and details about programs.
Info: mcmusicschool.org, 644-4548
Music from the Sole (from Keene State)
Brazilian dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and composer/bassist Gregory Richardson lead their company, Music From The Sole, in a virtual presentation of excerpts from “Partido” at 7:30 p.m. today via the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
“Partido” explores the connections between Afro-diasporic music and dance in Brazil and the United States. After the show, there will be a talk-back session, which is part of a week-long virtual residency by the artists.
Info: keene.edu/arts/redfern.