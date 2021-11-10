T he visual artist behind the first installation at the Museum of New Art in downtown Portsmouth says he doesn’t try to find inspiration.
“I go to my studio every day and I just work,” said Markus Linnenbrink. “It’s an everyday routine that should not be glorified.”
Linnenbrink puts in the time. He grew up in an industrial part of Germany where everyone was down to earth. For about the past 20 years he has lived in New York City.
“As a visual artist, it’s one of the greatest towns to live in,” he said.
Based in Brooklyn, Linnenbrink said the three-dimensional pieces he creates sometimes take months. But he doesn’t mind taking the time to create something memorable and meaningful.
“What’s more important is what you present in the end and what kind of dialogue or communication starts from there,” Linnenbrink said.
As people enter the new museum, they see a large sphere filled with random objects that are easily recognizable as items people may find in their drawers.
There is a unification of modern first-world humanity captured in the sphere.
“These kinds of objects we all have because we have similar lives with similar things,” Linnenbrink said.
Michael and Peter Labrie are the owners of the former YMCA building and envisioned the creation of the art museum. The museum is on the first floor, with Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club on the second floor.
Inside the entryway to the building is work that Michael Labrie created using photos from an event held in Rye just weeks before COVID-19 caused shutdowns in New Hampshire.
Ralph Peterson and the Messenger Legacy Band played at The Atlantic Grill as part of what was planned to be a series of events to introduce people to the type of music they would be hearing at the new club, which the brothers originally intended to call Elle’s.
Peterson died on March 1, 2021, at his home in Massachusetts due to complications from cancer.
Michael Labrie said he is happy that the entire space on Congress Street in Portsmouth is now open to the public.
“The museum gives us the opportunity to bring world-class contemporary artists into the fold and add that additional dynamic,” Michael Labrie said.
Michael Labrie also works the lighting system at the club during every show. He said the energy in the room has been “totally off the charts.”
For more information about the museum and Linnenbrink’s artwork in the three main gallery spaces, including an entire room which is painted from wall to wall, including the ceiling and floors, visit www.monaportsmouth.org.