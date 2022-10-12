The fall is a colorful place on and off stage in the Granite State. Here are our Top 5 picks for weekend fun, and there’s something for everyone.
It’s a one-man crash course in ‘Star Wars’Charles Ross’ “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” is a meteoric blast through space and time.
Armed with a lightsaber and a quick, quirky wit, Ross parlays what he calls “a misspent youth” into this ultimate but condensed “Star Wars” tribute. He tackles all the characters and voices, sings the music and pilots the ships, paring down the plots of several films into a frenzy of familiar details.
He heads back to the Granite State for a 7 p.m. show Friday at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St. Concord. Tickets: $18-$25.
Info: ccanh.com.
Two festivals? You’ve gourd to be kidding
Two fall favorites are back: The Giant Pumpkin Weigh- Off and Regatta in Goffstown on Saturday and Sunday and RiverFire in Berlin on Saturday.
The highlight of RiverFire are the dramatic flames that crackle and rise up on boom piers across the Androscoggin River as night falls.
Look also for pumpkin displays along the bridge, a beer tent and a zombie-themed poker run. (Be sure to dress yourself to match your machine to play a hand in this rolling game.)
Festivities also include hay rides, a 5K running race, a children’s Halloween parade and a Cob-stacle course in Service Credit Union Heritage Park.
Info: androscoggin valleychamber.com.
The Giant Pumpkin Weigh- Off and Regatta returns to Goffstown this weekend with a crop full of gourd-related events, recipes and challenges.
Saturday’s lineup begins with the Pumpkin Regatta 10K Road Race at 8 a.m., followed by rummage, library and yard sales, along with vendor booths and concessions.
There also will be hot air balloon rides on Elm and Maple streets, an art show at the town hall and carving of the giant pumpkins during the day. Take part in a pet costume contest at 10:30 a.m. at Glen Lake Animal Hospital,15 Elm St.
In addition, the New Hampshire Giant Pumpkin Growers Association’s giant pumpkin weigh-off is at 11 a.m. at the Common, followed at 1 p.m. by the pumpkin cook-off contest on Mill Street and the giant pumpkin boat-building event at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday’s events again begin with an 8 a.m. road race before working up to the giant pumpkin drop on ACE Field at noon, a pie-eating contest on Mill Street at 1 p.m., a mini pumpkin race on the river and the Giant Pumpkin Regatta on the river at 3 p.m.
Info: goffstownmain street.org.
Take two jokes and call him in the morningOnline sensation Nurse Blake, who initially turned to laughs to lift his spirits in the frenzied world of medicine, is sharing his sense of humor in a pair of shows on the Seacoast on Friday night.
The PTO Comedy Tour is a mix of playful commiseration and advocacy, a comfort to people in the field and an eye-opening chuckle for any would-be patients.
The influencer, known for his YouTube videos and podcast, literally gives people an education of life in scrubs. In the viral bit that led to a second career as podcaster, speaker and industry advocate, Nurse Blake (aka Blake Lynch) hawked a “Scromper,” the answer to nurses who want to combine function with fashion.
Picture a fetching onesie made out of sewn-together scrubs, with the bottoms fashioned into summer shorts.
Nurse Blake’s 2019 Call Light Tour featured live skits, videos and interactive presentations drawn from his real-life experiences as a nurse and nursing student.
After the 7 p.m. show sold quickly, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Ave., added an early show. Tickets to the 5 p.m. show are available. Info: casinoballroom.com.
Drive along the Deerfield Art Tour Sixteen artists are opening their studios during this year’s Deerfield Art Tour, set to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Painters, potters, photographers, glass and mosaic artists, jewelers and woodworkers will display their work and chat with visitors about their creative processes and inspirations.
It’s a self-guided tour. For a map of locations, go to deerfieldarts.com.
Relax and take in a George Winston concertGeorge Winston, whose acoustic albums “Autumn” and “December” made him one of the most recognized contemporary pianists, is back on the road with a new release.
The Grammy Award-winning musician will play the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Winston is on the road in support of his 16th album, “Night.”
The track list for this latest picturesque dreamscape includes four original compositions by Winston, along with versions of the late Allen Toussaint’s “Freedom For The Stallion” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
Tickets to the show range from $40 to $60.
Info: tupelomusichall.com.
BONUS: Sneak peek at next week. The 17th annual Taste of New Hampshire takes over the Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Tickets are $40, to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire.
Info: tasteofnh.com.