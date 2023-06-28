Downtown Peterborough hosts Art Walk
PETERBOROUGH — More than 60 regional artists will come together downtown to show their work for the seventh annual Art Walk on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Sunday.
Works will include jewelry, pottery, watercolor, fabric, wood carving, oil painting and more. There also will be live music in Depot Park and Putnam Park.
Alongside the Art Walk will be Kwackfest, the Monadnock Folklore Society’s celebration of Bob McQuillen, who was known for his contributions to the world of contra dance, Peterborough and the region.
Admission is free.
Info: 603-437-8323 or facebook.com/DepotSquare.
Packed show schedule set in Gilford
GILFORD — The Bank of NH Pavilion hosts a full slate of concerts this weekend.
On Friday, 3 Doors Down, with Candlebox, will perform. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.
Chicago takes the stage for an 8 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets start at $59.
The Sunday show features Falling in Reverse, with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail and Crown the Empire, and starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are still available for all three shows.
Info: banknhpavilion.com or 603-293-4700.
Tupelo presents John Cafferty
DERRY — John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, which achieved mainstream success in the 1980s with the “Eddie & The Cruisers — Motion Picture Soundtrack,” comes to Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Their hit single, “On the Dark Side,” held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Rock charts and the MTV video charts for five consecutive weeks. The album sold over 3 million copies and was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.
Tickets are $45.
Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelohall.com.
Family-friendly fun at annual car show
WOLFEBORO — The third annual Wolfeboro Lions Club Car Show roars into Wolfeboro on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Nick Recreation Park, 10 Trotting Track Road.
Car and motorcycle owners are invited to showcase their vehicles in a fun, non-judged, no classes show. The Lions Club also will hold a 50/50 raffle, a $1000 raffle and a concession stand.
Admission is free.
Info: 603-651-6598.
‘Nunsense’ comes to Barnstormers
TAMWORTH — The Little Sisters of Hoboken will take over The Barnstormers Theatre, 104 Main St., in a production of “Nunsense,” which opens today and runs through July 8.
Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. It is the second-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history and has been updated with new jokes, additional lyrics and a brand new song.
Show times are today and Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 5 p.m. Shows continue through July 8.
Tickets are $22.50 to $39.50.
Info: barnstormerstheatre.org or 603-323-8500.
