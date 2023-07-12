Monadnock Center presents whimsical Fairy House Day
PETERBOROUGH — Explore handcrafted fairy houses and enjoy fairy-themed activities at The Monadnock Center’s 14th annual Fairy House Day on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the center’s grounds at 19 Grove St.
Natural materials will be provided for visitors to build their own fairy house on the grounds.
Families are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and make a day of it. Festive attire makes it even more fun.
Fairy House Day is appropriate for ages 2 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This is an outdoor event. While fairies don’t mind a few raindrops, Fairy House Day will be canceled in the event of heavy rain or thunderstorms.
Admission is free. Donations are encouraged.
Info: MonadnockCenter.org.
Aviation Museum’s Classic Car Show ready to roll
LONDONDERRY — Get your gleaming roadster, awesome muscle car or partially restored jalopy over to the Aviation Museum of N.H. on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for its annual Classic Car Show.
This is the one time of year where the museum’s spotlight shines on vehicles that don’t leave the ground. Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including odd or unusual conveyances.
The show will include a special appearance of a student-built two-seat RV-12iS light sport aircraft, which was completed in August 2022 by high school students at the Manchester School of Technology.
Admission/registration is $10 per vehicle entry plus occupants. Admission to the grounds for spectators is $5 per adult; free for children 12 and younger. Admission is cash only.
The museum is at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry.
Info: nhahs.org or 603-669-4820.
Majestic Theatre presents ‘Catch Me If You Can’
DERRY — The Majestic Theatre will present “Catch Me If You Can,” a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught, Friday through Sunday at the Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway.
Based on the hit film, which is a true story, the show follows precocious teen Frank Abignale Jr. as he lies his way through an unforgettable adventure, which inevitably captures the attention of the FBI.
Majestic’s “Catch Me If You Can” is directed by Rebecca Antonakos-Belanger, with musical direction by Keith Belanger, and stars an ensemble cast.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors over 65 and $15 for those 17 and younger.
Info: majestictheatre.net or 603-669-7469.
Currier’s Block Party focuses on nature and the environment
MANCHESTER — The Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., will host its popular annual Block Party on Saturday, from 4 to 9 p.m.
The free community festival will feature live music and performances, food trucks, a wine and beer tent, art-making activities for the whole family and two interactive community art projects.
The theme of this year’s event focuses on nature and the environment. Art activities will be centered on these important themes, which are echoed in the Currier’s current exhibition, The Living Forest: UÝRA (A Floresta Viva: UÝRA), and the work of the museum’s artist-in-residence, Calder Kamin.
The artist UÝRA will return to the Currier from Brazil for a live performance, and Calder Kamin will lead guests in a project to create Dream Feathers, incorporating community wishes into art. Also on site will be Mark Ragonese, a Vermont sculptor and master woodworker, leading a community art making project to build a Wishing House from woven saplings.
Laura Boyce from iHeart Media’s Rock 101 Greg & the Morning Buzz radio show will emcee the event from 5 to 7 p.m. with giveaways and games.
The museum will be open free of charge for the celebration.
Info: currier.org or 603-669-6144.
Palace’s ‘Manchester in Bloom’ to tour local gardens
MANCHESTER — The Palace Theatre’s “Manchester in Bloom” Garden Tour, presented by Demers Garden Center, will take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Spend the day on the self-guided, self-paced tour featuring eight private gardens in Manchester with special stops along the way. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Demers Garden Center, 656 S. Mammoth Road.
Tickets are $25-$30.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.