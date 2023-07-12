'Catch Me If You Can'

“Catch Me If You Can,” featuring from left, Nikolai Fernandez, Collette Foley, Emma Nigg and Chloe Rich, will be presented this weekend in Derry by the Majestic Theatre.

 Provided by Majestic Theatre

Monadnock Center presents whimsical Fairy House Day

PETERBOROUGH — Explore handcrafted fairy houses and enjoy fairy-themed activities at The Monadnock Center’s 14th annual Fairy House Day on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the center’s grounds at 19 Grove St.