Shopaholics unite! NH ‘Try It and Buy It’ expo is here
MANCHESTER — Buy local at the 26th annual Made in New Hampshire “Try It and Buy It” Expo this weekend at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Downtown Manchester.
Browse an array of locally made products, including fine handcrafted jewelry, furniture, home décor, fashionable accessories, glassware and other one-of-a-kind gifts.
There will also be mouthwatering confections, unique spices and sauces, cookies and coffee.
Shoppers can also join the fun at the Expo stage with master dance moves, catchy music, exciting demonstrations and more.
The event runs Friday, from 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $3-$10.
NH Theatre Project hosts storyteller festival
PORTSMOUTH — Explore “Legacy and Transformation” as The New Hampshire Theatre Project,105 Court St., presents its 7th annual Storytelling Festival on Saturday at 8 p.m.
This popular program will feature six storytellers sharing a variety of traditional tales, personal stories and spoken word performances.
Master storytellers Simon Brooks and the show’s co-producer Genevieve Aichele will tell magical tales of transformation from traditional Celtic and Germanic cultures. Newcomers Lillian Zagorites and Shaleen McQuirk will share their spoken word collections about personal transformation and connection. Matt Gile of Biddeford, Maine, will present Naming Things, a personal story about the power of sharing. Angel Simone of Portsmouth will share excerpts from her Ted Talk “What’s in Your Closet?”
Seacoast musicians Ben Baldwin and Kent Allyn are back with new music and some musical stories.
Tickets are $26- $30.
Info: 603-431-6644 or nhtheatreproject.org
Queen of country music reigns today in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Reba McEntire, one of the most successful female recording artists in history, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. today at the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St.
McEntire has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame. She has won 15 American Music awards; 13 Academy of Country Music awards; nine People’s Choice awards; seven Country Music Association awards; two Grammy awards; and an ACM Career Achievement Honor, among many other awards and achievements. Her reign of No. 1 hits spans four decades, and Billboard, Country Aircheck and Mediabase recognized her as the biggest female hitmaker in country music history.
Special guests Terri Clark and the Isaacs will open the show.
Tickets are $49.75 to $229.75, with a limited number still available.
Info: 603-644-5000 or snhuarena.com.
Majestic Theatre presents ‘Death by Design’
MANCHESTER — Playwright Rob Urbinati mixes the wit of Noël Coward with the plotting of Agatha Christie in “Death by Design,” which will be presented this weekend at the Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page St.
Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, the show features follows Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, as they flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. Various guests then arrive unexpectedly, each with a long-held secret. When one is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20.
Info: 603-669-7469 or majestictheatre.net.
Mystery in the Mountains kicks off Saturday in Lincoln
LINCOLN — A series of robberies has local police baffled until an anonymous tip leads them to a team of experienced criminals masquerading as tourists and staying at various separate lodgings in the area.
Welcome to “Crime After Crime,” the 14th annual Mystery in the Mountains.
This family-friendly, day-and-a-half event begins Saturday and ends with a Sunday reveal when the mystery is solved and prizes are awarded. Prizes range from overnight stays to gift certificates to local stores and restaurants.
“Crime After Crime” unfolds over several area locations. Registration starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at the North Country Center for the Arts at Jean’s Playhouse, 34 Papermill Drive, Lincoln.
Individual registration is $10. Teams up to four players are $25, and teams of more than 5 players are $40.
Info: westernwhitemtns.com or 603-745-6621.