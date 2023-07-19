Dig in to meat, music at Great American Ribfest
MERRIMACK — The Great American Rib Fest and Food Truck Festival takes place this weekend at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, 221 Daniel Webster Highway.
Sink your teeth into some ribs while checking out an array of food trucks and other vendors, as well as a variety of activities for the kids.
The festival also will feature live music, with an exclusive concert by Slaughter on Friday. The show will include all of Slaughter’s hits, including “Up All Night,” “Fly To The Angels,” “Spend My Life,” “Desperately” and more.
Festival hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (with free entry from 6:30 to 8 p.m.); and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (with free entry from 5:30 to 7 p.m.).
Ticket prices vary by days and options.
Info: greatamericanribfest.com.
Lakeport Opera House hosts ’90s icon Lisa Loeb
LACONIA — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, who was behind such era-defining hits like “Stay (I Missed You)” and “I Do,” will take the stage of the Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave., at 7 p.m. today.
With nearly 20 studio albums and EPs, multiple entrepreneurial ventures (including her Lisa Loeb Eyewear Collection), her SiriusXM radio show on ’90s on 9, and a proliferation of TV, film, commercial and voiceover work, Loeb continues to cement her status as one of the entertainment industry’s hardest working, most creative and revered musical artists.
The show will feature Loeb pulling from her nearly three decades of songs, including fan favorites, radio hits and even some requests.
Tickets are $35-$60.
Info: etix.com.
Players to stage ‘Grand Horizons’
PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Players will present Bess Wohl’s Tony-nominated “Grand Horizons,” a modern comedy laced with clever truth, opening today and running through July 30 at its 55 Hadley Road theater.
The show takes a look at what happens when we attempt to redefine our relationships and who has to pick up the pieces. It follows Nancy and Bill, who have been married for 50 years and are now starting to wonder about the “till death do us part” thing.
Tickets are $52.
Info: peterboroughplayers.org or 603-924-7585.
Relive ’80s and ’90s glory with Parti-Gras
GILFORD — Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras 2023, Nothing But a Good Vibe Music Festival, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
The show features Bret Michaels, known for glam band Poison (“Every Rose has its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time”) with Steve Augeri (who sang with rock band Journey for eight years before Arnel Pineda took over vocals), and Mark McGrath (of Sugar Ray, “Fly,” “Every Morning,” “Someday”).
Opening the show will be Jefferson Starship (“We Built This City,” “Sara”) and Night Ranger (“Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”).
Tickets, starting at $25, are still available.
Info: banknhpavilion.com.
Science Center hosts 2023 Family Picnic
HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will hold its 2023 Family Picnic from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The picnic celebrates pollinators, nature’s mighty winged creatures, and features live animal programs, lawn games, live music, food trucks, ice cream, kids’ corner of activities, and more in a fun, casual atmosphere.
All food and drinks are included in the ticket price and include food from Cheese Louise, Good Eatz 603, Koz’s Haute Box, Joye-ful Cookiery, SubZero Nitrogen Ice Cream, and more. Open bar features local beer, wine, signature cocktail, and non-alcoholic butterfly nectar for the kids.
Entertainment includes live animal programs, music by the Audrey Drake Trio, lawn games, SubZero Nitrogen Ice Cream demonstrations, and activities for the kids including making pollinator seed bombs, herbal iced tea party, crafts, and more.
Tickets are $75 for adults; $10-$20 for those under 21; and free for those younger than 5. Ticket purchases help to support the care and feeding of the live animal ambassadors and environmental education programs at the Science Center.
Info: nhnature.org/picnic.