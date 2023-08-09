Get creative at Elevate the Arts fest
KEENE — Elevate the Arts, an outdoor community arts festival and fundraiser for Arts Alive, will take place Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., in the commercial lot on Gilbo Avenue.
There will be free lawn games and arts activities for kids and families, live music, food trucks, an artists market, a bake sale and more than 50 raffles.
At no cost, festival-goers may participate in several do-it-yourself art activities, including collaborating on a pop art mural, making mini terrariums, creating dried flower bouquets, and exploring creativity in the WakaDoodles art area.
In addition to the festivities, Arts Alive will host an artisan market of over 25 vendors of various handmade art pieces and products including jewelry, wood engravings, felted art, embroidery, watercolors, prints, stickers and pottery.
Info: monadnockartsalive.org.
Antiques show set for 66th year
MANCHESTER — It’s a pickers’ showcase of country and formal antique furniture, clocks, folk art, paintings, textiles, woodenware, nautical items, metalware, glassware, pottery, Shaker furniture, architectural and garden ornaments and more.
The 66th annual NH Antiques Show runs today and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 Elm St.
Tickets are $15 today, $10 on Friday and Saturday, with free admission to anyone 30 and younger with ID.
Info: nhada.org.
Palace hosts film festival
MANCHESTER — The Manchester International Film Festival will run today through Saturday at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St.
The three-day festival will feature multiple showings based around a theme: Today is Animation Night; Friday is New England Short Film and Comedy Night; and Saturday is Audience Choice Awards.
Comedian and actor Kevin Pollak will give a performance Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
A $20 pass is required for each day. Additional charges may be required for special events.
Info: palacetheatre.org.
Barnstormers stages ‘Fully Committed’
TAMWORTH — “Fully Committed,” a comedy by Becky Mode, opens tonight at Barnstormers Theatre, 104 Main St.
Showtimes this weekend are today and Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 5 p.m. The show continues through Aug. 19.
“Fully Committed” follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s No. 1 restaurant. While managing a cast of desperate callers who will stop at nothing to land a prime reservation, can Sam manage to look out for himself? “Fully Committed” has 40 wildly diverse characters designed to be played by a single versatile performer.
Content Advisory: There is some very strong adult language in this show.
Tickets are $22.50-$39.50.
Info: barnstormerstheatre.org.
Dig in at Food Truck Festival
MILFORD — The seventh annual Great New England BBQ and Food Truck Festival will take place Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road.
There will be craft brews and cocktails, axe throwing, live music, a Kidz Zone and craft vendors.
Tickets are $5, or free for children up to 14 years old.
Info: www.gnefoodtruckfest.com.
Joan Osborne to sing the blues at Jimmy’s
PORTSMOUTH — Seven-time Grammy Award-nominated and multi Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Joan Osborne will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St.
Osborne’s powerful vocals and repertoire reveal a command of rock, pop, soul, blues, jazz and other styles. Her most recent Grammy nomination was for Best Blues Album in 2013 for “Bring it on Home,” a collection of vintage blues and soul covers.
She has released 13 albums and some of her career highlights include performing duets with Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Patti Smith, Emmylou Harris and Isaac Hayes.
Tickets are $10 to $125.
Info: jimmysoncongress.com.