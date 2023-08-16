'The Wedding Singer'

The New London Barn Playhouse will present “The Wedding Singer” through Sunday at its 84 Main St. theater.

Big band dance party coming to Nashua

NASHUA — The City of Nashua invites everyone to Renaissance Park on Water Street for a free evening of outdoor live music and dancing, as its popular Dancin’ in the Park series returns at 7 p.m. Friday.