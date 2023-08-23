Celebrate all things moose this weekend
The 33rd annual North Country Moose Festival will take place in downtown Colebrook on Friday and at the Canaan Rec Park in Canaan, Vermont, on Saturday.
This year’s festivities include a moose-calling contest, a chili cook-off, live music, artisan and craft vendors, and family favorites such as horse-and-wagon rides, a dog show, a maple syrup tasting contest and the classic car show. You can even soak your feet in the Mohawk River.
Don’t forget to head down the road to Dixville Notch State Park, where you might spot a moose of your own!
On Saturday, head over the border to Canaan for a down-home country fair.
Info: chamberofthenorth country.com/moose-festival
An evening with country music legend Randy Travis
LACONIA — CMA winner Kevin Richards presents “Up Close & Personal with Randy Travis: A Conversation with a Legend” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theatre, 609 Main St.
Country Music Hall Of Famer and Grammy winner Travis returns to the stage to share stories and songs with his wife, Mary.
Travis has racked up lifetime record sales in excess of 25 million and is one of the biggest multi-genre record-sellers of all time.
His honors include seven Grammy Awards; 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes; 10 American Music Awards; two People’s Choice awards; seven Music City News awards; eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association; and five Country Music Association honors, among many more.
Martin and Kelly will complement the show by performing some of Travis’ iconic hits, while CMA radio personality Richie Phillips warms up the crowd with a “piano bar” singalong to start the show.
Tickets are $61-$101.
Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774
Palace, Rex theaters celebrate NH Irish Heritage
MANCHESTER — The Palace and The Rex theaters will celebrate Manchester and New Hampshire’s Irish Heritage with a weekend filled with Irish music by local and international artists.
There will be music by Manchester’s own Spain Brothers, Irish singer/songwriter Seamus Kennedy and Celtic group Reverie Road on Friday and Saturday at the Rex Theatre.
The Palace Theatre will present music by Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones, Ronan Tynan and Screaming Orphans on Friday and Saturday.
Enjoy outdoor performances on Hanover Street by Speed The Plough, Pat Kelleher, Marty Quirk, Matt and Shannon Heaton and Boston’s Erin Og. There also will be a performance by Christine Morrison’s Academy of Celtic Dance and a hurling demonstration by the NH Wolves.
Info: palacetheatre.org
Holman Stadium hosts Gate City Brewfest
NASHUA — The Boston Billard Club and Casino will present its ninth annual Gate City Brewfest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the historic Holman Stadium, 67 Amherst St.
Breweries will pour more than 100 handcrafted beverages for craft beer aficionados to enjoy.
It also is a great place to bring the family with plenty of activities for the kids, including a home run derby, corn hole, Nashua PAL Kids Zone, caricaturist, bounce houses, live music and more.
General admission is $35 in advance, $50 the day of the event. Admission is $15 for designated drivers or those under 21. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Proceeds benefit the Nashua Police Athletic League (PAL) youth programs.
Info: gatecitybrewfestnh.com
Seacoast Jazz Festival marks 40th year
The 40th annual Seacoast Jazz Festival, in partnership with Prescott Park Arts Festival, is back on the Wilcox Main Stage at Prescott Park on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Headliners are Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and educator Sean Jones and Grammy-nominated composer/trumpeter Steven Bernstein.
The event will feature a host of local, regional and international talent, amplifying the different styles of jazz.
The festival has a tremendous history on the Seacoast. The first festival was held in 1983 under the name Portsmouth Jazz Festival. For the last 26 years, it has been known as the Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival, to honor the legendary local jazz pianist and composer. It has now become the Seacoast Jazz Festival in the hopes to expand its reach in the future as a destination event featuring acclaimed jazz artists from around the globe.
Suggested donation is $10.